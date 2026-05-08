Challenge Cup semi-final predictions: One nail-biter and one big win..

It’s business time in the Challenge Cup – with the two Wembley finalists for this year’s competition to be decided across two thrilling semi-finals on Saturday and Sunday.

Four of Super League’s biggest clubs square off in what are likely to be mouthwatering games in front of huge crowds – underlining the boom around the game at present.

But who comes out on top and punches their ticket to the national stadium later this month? Here’s who we think will be victorious..

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

The game of the weekend without question. Super League’s biggest rivalry delivers a fresh chapter in the sport’s most famous competition: and it promises to be an absolute thriller.

On form, it feels straightforward. St Helens are, quite simply, playing better than Wigan right now and if it goes that way and they both perform how they have been of late, the Saints will win.

But there are two factors to consider. One is the return of Harry Smith, Wigan’s general in chief. He will give them a huge advantage in a game that is likely to be tight – when his kicking game will be more important than ever.

Wigan’s recent experience in games of this magnitude may also count for something too. But despite all of that, we think the Saints are just – just! – the better side and the team more likely to come out on top.

But goodness, it is going to be a classic.

Prediction: St Helens by 7

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

Sunday sees the defending holders head to Doncaster with a huge travelling army to take on a Warrington Wolves side they got the better of when it mattered most at Wembley last year.

But the Wire are a very different proposition this season after a brilliant start to the new Super League season, and they will fancy their chances of causing a big upset against the sport’s current dominant force.

Can they?

Well, it’ll be tough. Without George Williams and Cai Taylor-Wray, it’s going to be a reshuffled Warrington spine that takes to the field. Consider that Rovers’ form and their performances are improving week on week, and it’s going to be a really difficult afternoon for the Wolves.

We’re tipping the Robins to get the job done.

Prediction: Hull KR by 16