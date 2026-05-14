Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 11 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside the NRL’s Magic Round and Women’s State of Origin in the Southern Hemisphere.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 16 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, May 14

10.45am: Women’s State of Origin (Game 2) – Queensland v New South Wales – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R11) – Huddersfield Giants v St Helens – BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

The second instalment in this year’s Women’s State of Origin kicks the weekend’s action off on Thursday morning, with the Blues hoping to clinch the series after downing the Maroons 11-6 in the first clash last month.

Super League action then resumes on Thursday night following last weekend’s break for the Challenge Cup semi-finals. A trip to Huddersfield awaits Saints being streamed live by the BBC. Notably, the free-to-air broadcaster will also show the game again on a delayed basis on Friday, May 15 (10am) via the Red Button.

Friday, May 15

9am: NRL (Magic Round) – Cronulla Sharks v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

11am: NRL (Magic Round) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Dolphins – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R11) – Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R11) – Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action

It’s time for the NRL’s annual Magic Round in Brisbane, and the first couple of games from the event come at you on Friday morning: Sharks-Bulldogs and Bunnies-Dolphins.

Super League’s two games on Friday night both kick off at the same time (obviously!), so you’ll need to choose between Wakefield-Catalans and Wigan-Leeds, or source a couple of screens. The latter at The Brick Community Stadium is Sky’s main game.

Saturday, May 16

6am: NRL (Magic Round) – Wests Tigers v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (Magic Round) – Sydney Roosters v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.45am: NRL (Magic Round) – Parramatta Eels v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R11) – York Knights v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5pm: Super League (R11) – Toulouse Olympique v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R11) – Leigh Leopards v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

A Magic NRL triple-header gets things moving early doors on Saturday as Wests take on Manly, the Roosters square off against the Cowboys and the Eels go toe-to-toe with the Storm.

Then it’s Super League’s turn to take centre stage with three mouthwatering clashes: York-Castleford, Toulouse-Warrington and Leigh-Hull KR. The Leopards’ Den is the place to be for Sky’s main pick, but kick off comes just half-an-hour after Wire get underway against Toulouse in the South of France, so again, it’s a multi-screen operation!

Sunday, May 17

5am: NRL (Magic Round) – Gold Coast Titans v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (Magic Round) – New Zealand Warriors v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

9.25am: NRL (Magic Round) – Penrith Panthers v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R11) – Bradford Bulls v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Magic Round concludes Down Under with a triple-header on Sunday morning, as back-to-back-to-back games begin with the Titans taking on the Knights. The Wahs then square off against the Broncos in their backyard, while Penrith go up against St George to wrap things up.

But the action for the weekend doesn’t end there, it ends at Odsal. Come 3pm, Super League’s Round 11 action ends with Bradford welcoming Hull FC.