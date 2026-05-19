The Love Rugby League podcast is back with a bumper episode after a busy week across the sport.

Aaron and Matt dissect the Las Vegas developments, with Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards emerging as the surprise candidates to mak their way to Sin City, plus plenty more in between.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

Vegas will be without Hull FC and St Helens. How did the long-term frontrunners ultimately not end up going?

There’s talk of not one, but two Parramatta Eels players being offered to Super League clubs for next season.

Leeds have lost yet another major player, with their recruitment plans for 2027 broken down.

Speaking of rebuilds, the lads take a look at what’s going on with Hull FC.

To watch this week’s episode, simply click below – and please don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to the show!