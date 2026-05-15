How the 11 clubs that were in Super League last season and this’ attendances compare between 2025 and 2026

Attendances across Super League have steadily been improving over the past few years, with 2026 another bumper year for gates across the top flight.

With teams once again seeing healthy crowds week on week, it got us at Love Rugby League towers thinking how the 11 teams that were in the top flight last season compare to their overall average from the 2025 campaign?

Well, here’s a look at exactly that.

N.B: These figures are from Super League fixtures only. Challenge Cup attendances have not been factored in.

Leeds Rhinos

2026 average so far: 15,277

2025 average: 14,999

Headingley has once again delivered one of the better gates in Super League this season, with the Rhinos seeing an average attendance of 15,277 so far in 2026. Pleasingly for them, it is also an increase on their tally from the entirety of last season too, sitting 278 above their figure of 14,999 from 2025, with plenty more home fixtures left to come.

Wigan Warriors

2026 average so far: 14,084

2025 average: 16,541

The Warriors have also posted a strong average attendance so far this season, coming in at 14,084 at the time of writing. However, this is a notable drop of 2,457 compared to their average of 16,541 across the whole of the 2025 season, but they do still have some of their bigger home fixtures to come this campaign.

Hull FC

2026 average so far: 13,187

2025 average: 12,736

There might be some speculation over their future at the MKM Stadium moving forwards, but Hull FC have once again posted some strong home gates so far this season with an average of 13,187 at the time of writing. Again, this is a solid increase on their 2025 average, too, coming in 451 above the tally of 12,736 they notched last time out.

St Helens

2026 average so far: 11,890

2025 average: 11,326

The Saints once again come in well above 10,000 for the season, sitting on 11,890 so far this season. This, too, is an increase of 564 compared to their tally of 11,326 from across the whole of the last campaign. St Helens also have some of their bigger home fixtures left, which could see this rise higher.

Warrington Wolves

2026 average so far: 11,804

2025 average: 10,471

The Halliwell Jones is another stadium proving popular with punters this year, with Warrington Wolves posting an average gate of 11,804 this year. Like many, this is also a steep increase when compared to last season, with a jump of 1,333 between this and their tally of 10,471 in 2025.

Hull KR

2026 average so far: 11,263

2025 average: 11,182

Craven Park has also been a hotbed for fans in recent times, and Hull KR have again delivered strong attendances in 2026 with an average gate of 11,263. This is also a small but important increase of 81 when compared to their tally of 11,182 from last year.

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Catalans Dragons

2026 average so far: 8,190

2025 average: 8,661

One of a handful of clubs to experience a dip in their crowds this year are Catalans Dragons, who have recorded an average gate of 8,190 so far this season. It is by no means a huge drop, though, with only 471 separating them from their 2025 tally of 8,661, but it is a decrease nonetheless.

Wakefield Trinity

2026 average so far: 8,024

2025 average: 7,669

Back in the increase column now, with Wakefield Trinity seeing an average gate of 8,024 so far this season. This is yet another really strong figure for the Trin, who continue to make major steps forward both on and off the pitch, and sits 355 above their tally of 7,669 from 2025.

Leigh Leopards

2026 average so far: 7,733

2025 average: 8,532

Like local rivals Wigan Warriors, Leigh have also seen their average gate fall this year, with the Leopards posting 7,733 this year. In comparison, they posted an average gate of 8,532 across the whole of last season, so this represents a 799 decrease, but they do have some major home fixtures left in the calendar.

Castleford Tigers

2026 average so far: 7,216

2025 average: 6,844

The work done at Wheldon Road seems to be paying off for Castleford, with them posting an average gate of 7,216 so far this season. Again, this is also a notable increase compared to last year, coming in 372 higher than their tally of 6,844 for the whole of 2025.

Huddersfield Giants

2026 average so far: 4,307

2025 average: 4,152

As expected, the Accu Stadium has posted the lowest average attendance across the 11 sides in this list, with a tally of 4,307 recorded so far this season. However, this is a small increase of 155 when compared to their 2025 average of 4,152, which is very pleasing to see.