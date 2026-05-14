St Helens player ratings with Jackson Hastings’ influence undeniable

Matthew Shaw
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Jackson Hastings in action for St Helens against Huddersfield Giants.

Jackson Hastings in action for St Helens against Huddersfield Giants.

St Helens returned to winning ways with a 26-18 victory over Huddersfield Giants. In a game of two halves, Saints stormed into a 24-0 lead at the break, before being pegged back by the Giants in the second half.

Here are the player ratings from the Accu Stadium.

Tristan Sailor – 5: Struggled under the high kick all evening. Had moments where he looked dangerous in attack.

Owen Dagnall – 7: Another strong effort on the wing, carrying strong and providing some good defensive reads. Scored.

Harry Robertson – 6: Scored a try early on before fading out of the game as Saints deteriorated.

Deon Cross – 5: A quiet evening for the centre.

Lewis Murphy – 6: Looked to be lacking a bit of confidence but carried strong, like he did last week.

Jack Welsby – 6: Brilliant break to create the opening try but disappeared from the game as it went on.

Jackson Hastings – 8: Another really good performance. At the heart of everything good St Helens did.

Alex Walmsley – 6: Solid enough effort from the big man.

Daryl Clark – 7: Having a solid season and was decent again here.

David Klemmer – 7: A 52-minute performance and his first was very good.

Shane Wright – 5: Looked relatively solid without being spectacular. Subbed after 51 minutes.

Matt Whitley – 5: Played the full 80 and got through his work.

Joe Shorrocks – 6: Got through a lot of work again before being brought off.

Jonny Lomax – 6: Did what was required of him.

Curtis Sironen – 5: A welcome returnee to Paul Rowley’s side but looked rusty.

George Delaney – 7: Arguably St Helens’ best forward on the night. Good job off the bench.

Jake Davies – N/A: Didn’t come on.

Rugby League News Jackson Hastings

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