Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has suggested the decision to charge and fine Cam Scott for the incident which led to him being taken to hospital lacks common sense: and says the system needs tweaking.

Scott required lengthy medical attention after colliding with Keenan Palasia during the early stages of Wakefield’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos a fortnight ago.

However, the following Monday it emerged that Scott had been charged with making contact with the head of Palasia – and he was given a Grade B sanction and a fine.

Hull KR forward James Batchelor was hit with a similar fate this week, despite later being stood down by the Robins after entering the mandatory concussion protocol.

And Powell says those kind of challenges, where players themselves are being hurt, make no sense in terms of hitting stars in the pocket financially.

‘Not common sense’

“It’s just not common sense, isn’t it?” Powell said. “This game is carnage enough as it is.

“I thought there was one last week with James Batchelor, and I disagree with it, if I’m honest. I disagree with players getting fined as well, if I’m honest. And to get knocked out, go to hospital, and get fined is a triple whammy, really.

“I just think it’s common sense, and I said that to Paul (Cullen). It was common sense not being applied. I get that they are very strict and have very strict criteria on what they do there with head contact, and I’m not slamming anything; I’m just saying I just think a little bit of common sense would be good to use, I think.

“There have been two examples recently, and I think there are probably many more, but it’s pretty harsh.

“Our players aren’t multimillionaires, by any stretch. I know we want players on the field, and that’s the reason why they started fining them, but I don’t think this particular case was why we brought fines in for players.

“We want to look after our players, and that’s by being sensible with both sides of that. I think that’d be important.”

Scott cleared to return

There were initial fears Scott had suffered a serious injury given how the game at Leeds was stopped for over ten minutes, and the fact he was taken to hospital for checks.

But incredibly, he has recovered sufficiently to be included in Trinity’s 21-man squad to face Catalans on Friday evening, with Powell confirming there was no damage to the centre.

And the Wakefield coach confirmed that Scott will be in his team that faces the Dragons. He said: “He’s okay. He’s been fine. Symptom-wise, he was okay pretty quickly.

“Obviously, it looked bad, and if someone goes to hospital, then you’re a little bit concerned about them, but no, he’s been fine, and he’s trained well this week. He’s ready to go.”

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