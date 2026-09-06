Tyrell Sloan, Mat Feagai and Damien Cook’s next competitive game will be for Castleford Tigers in 2027 – and Sloan marked his farewell from the NRL with a stunning match-winning moment.

The trio have all agreed deals to join Castleford next year – though Sloan’s future remains under intense scrutiny after he seemingly left the door open to remain in the NRL with some high-profile comments.

However, as things stand, he is bound for Super League next year, and he has ended his time with the Dragons with a remarkable long-range drop goal to secure victory for St George in their final match of the year.

Sloan seals NRL exit in style

The utility kicked a 43-metre drop goal worth two points to decide a fantastic game between the Dragons and the Eels, ultimately helping St George to a 24-22 win.

TYRELL SLOAN SLOTS IT 🤯 #NRL Telstra Moment of the Match pic.twitter.com/xAOu1Z331e — NRL (@NRL) September 6, 2026

“I thought it was short, I thought maybe crossbar because during the week I hit the crossbar twice so I wasn’t sure but the southerly wind got it and it just got over, it was a great feeling,” Sloan told Fox League afterwards before reflecting on what is his final game for the Dragons barring a remarkable turnaround.

“It was good to see (Blake) Lawrie get over and win in Cookie’s last game. It’s just a great feeling to come home and win, this is what it’s all about, the hill is packed, Wollongong is the best.”

Sloan future latest

Sloan’s comments about whether he would be open to remaining in the NRL have caused a stir on both sides of the world. The opinion from some in Australia is that he is performing too well for the Dragons to let him leave, and certainly to move to Super League.

But Castleford officials have spoken with Sloan, Feagai and Cook in recent weeks and are adamant that they are all fully committed to the club irrespective of Ryan Carr’s exit.

Sloan and Carr are close friends and it had been speculated that with Carr leaving Castleford, it would lead to Sloan following suit and not joining.

But the man earmarked to play fullback for Castleford in 2027 has already signed a contract which has been lodged by the Rugby Football League.

That means that any club looking to take Sloan next year would have to pay a fee to Castleford – unless the Tigers agreed to release him for free, a move which sources at the club have insisted is incredibly unlikely.