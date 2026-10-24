England coach Brian McDermott has praised his side for how they handled Saturday’s huge victory over France – before once again reiterating his belief that the national team can thrive long-term.

McDermott’s side knew they not only had to win, but win big to keep their chances of qualification for the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals alive. They duly obliged, inflicting France’s heaviest-ever defeat to run in 14 tries and win 82-0 in Perth.

All of those points came inside the final hour, after England rode out a nervy opening quarter before cutting loose, with a string of impressive individual displays from the likes of George Williams and AJ Brimson.

McDermott praises England performance

Their fate is still very much out of their hands, with another big win required against Papua New Guinea next weekend in Wollongong, before hoping for a Tonga victory against Samoa in the final match of the group stage.

But on an afternoon where England knew they had to win with a significant margin, McDermott showered his side with praise for handling that particular permutation as well as they did.

He said: “I thought we were really good and positive last week and I’m pleased with how we’ve responded to the result. The scoreline wasn’t good but we played well last week.

“But I think the players deserve a tonne of credit there. France got beat by a big scoreline last week and we know their group would have been determined.

“They had a real determination about them and we played a bit jittery early on but we remained patient and we remained composed. For us to not score a point until after the 20th minute, it showed a lot of patience from us. Our defensive intent was great from the start.

“What we’ve done today is enormous give the context. Just enormous. We’ve got to win big and any coach will tell you nobody thinks like that. If we are to just win the game, that would have involved a lot of good stuff so knowing we had to win big, and we’ve all had some candid conversations about what that means.. we’ve been ale to do it without getting distracted.”

McDermott promises bright future for England

And in another apparent hint that he would be keen to remain as England head coach, McDermott once again stressed that he feels given what his side have shown despite a limited preparation window, there is the potential for long-term success if a proper plan is implemented for the English game.

He said: “We’ve been together for only five field sessions only.

“We’re building something here and there was a bit of that on show today. We’ve been chasing that performance, we can see how good we’re going to be and if this group is together for a process or a long build-up to a tournament, we can achieve some special things.

“But it’s been remarkable. The staff have been enormous in getting this together; we’ve been doing it over Zoom and phone calls and the players have bought into everything.

“Whatever the results are we want to finish strong and if that means we’re going home, that would be a disappointment – but I don’t know what we could have done.”