Castleford Tigers make Liam Hood decision with hooker’s future confirmed

Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Hood has put pen to paper on a fresh deal with the club, keeping him at the OneBore Stadium until the end of the 2027 season.

Hood arrived from near-neighbours Wakefield Trinity at the start of the 2026 season, and made 17 appearances in all competitions despite suffering a serious neck injury part-way through the year.

He also becomes the latest player to re-sign with the Fords under newly appointed head coach Paul Rowley, with Ash Golding also agreeing a new two-year deal with the club earlier this week.

Liam Hood signs new Castleford Tigers deal for 2027

Commenting on his new deal with the Tigers, Hood said: “I’m really pleased to have extended for another year.

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“I was frustrated with how I personally went last year with injuries and not finding my best form, and also how we went as a team as I knew we could be so much better, but the club has made some great signings and I can’t wait to get back in and hopefully have a great year.”

Also commenting, Castleford director of rugby, Chris Chester, added: “Liam is an experienced player who brings composure, leadership and a winning mentality to our squad.

“We’re delighted to have him on board for 2027 as we continue to strengthen the group and move this club forward.”

Hood adds plenty of experience to the Castleford squad ahead of their rebuild next season, boasting 324 career appearances to date. 132 of those have come in Super League alone, across spells with Leeds Rhinos, Salford, Leigh and Wakefield, while he has also won 10 Test caps for Scotland. Two of those came during the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The 34-year-old hooker has also represented Dewsbury, Hunslet, Swinton, and Widnes across the lower tiers.

During his time at the Trin, he also helped the club win a historic Championship treble in 2024.

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