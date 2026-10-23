Castleford Tigers are exploring a deal to sign Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jack Todd.

The Tigers are understood to be interested in bringing Todd to Super League, though there are several hurdles that must be jumped before any deal can be finalised.

Todd, 24, has been on the books of the Bulldogs and made his NRL debut last year, playing four games in 2025. He has more regularly played in New South Wales Cup, playing 40 games in the competition. A middle forward, he has predominantly played loose forward during his career, but also off the bench.

Rated highly, injuries have been an issue during Todd’s career so far. He has broken both his arms so far. His injury history is one of the complications currently holding up the deal, but it isn’t the only one.

Castleford Tigers face quota hurdle in Jack Todd pursuit

Castleford’s quota position is another obstacle in their pursuit of Todd or any other overseas player, for that matter. Each club can only have ten quota players but Castleford currently have eleven contract for next season.

It has been speculated that some of those may leave before the start of the season, most notably Tom Weaver, Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei. Of course, Tyrell Sloan’s move to the club continues to be speculated too.

But as it stands, all of those players are part of Paul Rowley’s squad next year and until that changes, the Tigers are not in a position to make further overseas recruits.

Todd medical required before deal can be completed

Sources have indicated to Love Rugby League that the Tigers have also been awaiting a full medical report before pushing further ahead with the deal, understandable given Todd’s injury record.

He has averaged just over 12 games per season in the last three years, and given Cas have had all too many injury woes themselves, they want to ensure they have the full picture before taking talks to a more advanced stage.

Until those issues are resolved, the deal remains a potential piece of business rather than a completed one.

That said, Castleford’s interest in Todd makes sense. They had been preparing for Jordan Lane to play loose forward next season but the departure of Alex Mellor to Catalans Dragons has left them light in the back-row, and Lane appears more likely to stay there as it stands. That said, the Tigers are thought to be interested in signing St Helens forward Shane Wright if their quota situation permits.

Canterbury haven’t yet announced what the future holds for the off-contract forward, though the club’s Football Manager, Phil Gould, admitted he was exploring his options.

“We have offered Jack Todd an opportunity to continue on with his rugby league journey,” Gould posted on X. “Jack and his manager are just weighing up his options at the moment. He’s had a difficult time with injury. I hope he perseveres and gives it another shot.”

But the Tigers are in the mix too.