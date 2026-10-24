Lebanon coach Michael Cheika has revealed the Cedars were denied the opportunity to play both a warm-up game for this year’s World Cup – and a Test match against a top nation last year, too.

Their hopes of reaching the semi-finals are officially over after they were beaten heavily by Tonga on Friday. They are now playing for pride against France next weekend, after defeat to Papua New Guinea in the opening round.

But the Cedars face an uncertain future at international level. The Lebanese Rugby League Federation was downgraded to affiliate member due to noncompliance with the full membership criteria, with qualification for this year’s World Cup only coming after they reached the quarter-finals four years ago.

They have not played a single game since then, and it remains unclear whether they will even be given a chance to qualify for the 2030 World Cup as it stands.

Lebanon refused World Cup warm-up game

But renowned and distinguished rugby union coach Cheika has now revealed that Lebanon are trying to play more international rugby league games: but are seemingly being prevented from doing so.

He admitted in the aftermath of the loss to Tonga that they tried to play a warm-up match before this year’s tournament, but were told by the powers that be that it wouldn’t be sanctioned.

He said: “We had 12 debutants last week and we just need more footy. We tried to get a warm-up game in and we weren’t allowed by I don’t know who it was.. the RLPA or the IRL, I don’t know.

“But we need to have warm-up games so we can prepare and start to get ready. We haven’t played a game since the last World Cup so how do I get (Alex) Conti a game where he can be that guy? He’s had one now, and that shows him off a little bit better. He’s a good young player and I don’t want to wrap him up too much.”

Cheika then also declared that Lebanon had tentatively arranged to play a team featuring in last year’s Pacific Championships during one of their bye weeks – before the authorities again intervened and told them it wasn’t possible.

“Coming from rugby union, the international side of the game is a little different,” he said.

“They’re doing a good job with international footy around the top teams. We tried to get a spot against a team who had a bye in the Pacific Championships but they put a line through it. We tried to line it up with the teams but I never got an answer. The NRL or someone rang them and said, you can’t play these guys. We can only try and prepare the best we can.”

Lebanon captain joins call for more games

Cheika’s call for more international rugby league fixtures was echoed by his captain, Wests Tigers star Alex Twal.

He admitted that there has to be an opportunity for young Lebanese-eligible players to feature in Test matches moving forward if they are to become another nation that will bridge the gap on the world’s best nations.

“We’ve got to definitely play more games,” he admitted.

“There’s hopefully more games in the fold. We haven’t played too much and stayed active and there’s a lot of talent out there. But without them coming in and playing Test footy, it’s very hard for them to showcase that sometimes. The more games we play, you’ll see a lot more Lebanese players come through the NRL systems.”