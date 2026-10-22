It’s week two of the Rugby League World Cup – and large sections of the group stage could go a long way towards being decided over the next few days.

That includes England, who know they are in must-win territory already against a French side that will be smarting from a heavy defeat against Samoa in the opening round.

Here’s how we think the five games from across the group stage will go this weekend..

But before that! Did you know we’re running a World Cup predictor game with The Big Leagues? It’s free to play – over 1,200 of you have entered so far! – and you can win a heap of prizes, with the overall winner landing a 55″ LG Smart TV! Simply click HERE to play for FREE!

Tonga v Lebanon

Round Two starts with a game that England will definitely have one eye on come Friday morning, as the nation who vanquished them last time out look to make it two wins from two.

And we think Tonga should have minimal fuss and difficulty in doing just that, for the record. Tonga will be much improved on last week having had a game under their belts already, and Lebanon didn’t really show much against Papua New Guinea to suggest they can cause a monumental upset.

Prediction: Tonga by 32

Papua New Guinea v Samoa

Saturday’s double-header in the men’s tournament begins with a fascinating game against two teams looking to continue their perfect starts to the tournament.

The fact this game is in Papua New Guinea makes it a much closer contest. However, Samoa will almost certainly have enough to get the job done comfortably enough, and keep their destiny firmly in their own hands.

Prediction: Samoa by 12

England v France

All eyes are then on England to see if they can first beat France – and secondly, rack up the points somewhat. They know they will need to out-score Samoa and hope they lose to Tonga to qualify, so they will have to chase points, which comes with its own problems.

But we think England will get up and running with a convincing victory. Time will tell whether it will be enough, though..

Prediction: England by 36

New Zealand v Cook Islands

We’re excepting another heavy blowout as the Kiwis look to bounce back from their opening loss to Australia. The Cook Islands were beaten by Fiji last weekend and look like one of the weaker teams in the tournament – and we think New Zealand will rack up the points and go big here.

Prediction: New Zealand by 40

Australia v Fiji

Finally, it’s over to the reigning holders. Australia were far from perfect last weekend and Kevin Walters will make changes for the clash against Fiji.

The Fijians have shown already they’re no mugs, but they will surely not have enough to pose a credible threat against the Kangaroos. The hosts win, and win convincingly.

Prediction: Australia by 28