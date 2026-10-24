“Everyone at St.Helens would like to send Noah our love and support as he faces the road ahead, with the entire Club behind him. We will be with him every step of the way to support him throughout his rehabilitation, and look forward to getting him back on the field in the Red V where he belongs.

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus added: “Noah has been enduring incredibly difficult physical and emotional challenges for the last six months, but this complex surgery has given him a platform for gradual recovery.

“If ever there was a stark example of the risks and sacrifices that our players make to their bodies and to their lives, for the sake of our weekly entertainment, then Noah’s experience proves that in abundance. We should all be truly grateful.

“The club and all associated with it will continue to support him every step of the way during his long recovery process.”