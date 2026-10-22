Castleford Tigers forward Tyler Dupree has delved into the world of coaching, having taken up a role at community club Ovenden.

Dupree has agreed to work with the Halifax-based club, the town from which he was born, with the club announcing the move on social media.

It has been a busy off-season for Dupree, who last weekend represented USA in their clash with Wales. Last season was eventful in general for the forward, who started the season on loan at Toulouse Olympique from Wigan Warriors, then joined the Tigers mid-season.

In a statement, the club said: “Tyler brings a wealth of experience from his playing career, having represented Leeds Rhinos, Oldham, Widnes Vikings, Salford Red Devils, and Wigan Warriors, as well as gaining valuable experience on loan with Featherstone Rovers, York City Knights, and Batley Bulldogs.

“More recently, Tyler has represented the USA on the international stage, adding further top-level experience to an already impressive playing career.

“We’re excited to have Tyler involved and know his knowledge, professionalism and experience at the highest level of the game will be a huge asset to the squad.”

Dupree is not the only Super League player who also coaches an amateur club. Jake Connor is head coach of fellow Halifax-based club Siddal.

As a player, Dupree is a two-time Grand Final winner following his time at Wigan Warriors, he also won the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge during his time in cherry and white. Still only 26, he has made 112 Super League appearances, and represented England three times.

He will be part of a Tigers squad looking to build on a frustrating 2026 season, having finished 13th in Super League. Dupree will reunite with Paul Rowley, who has joined Castleford as head coach. Rowley signed Dupree to play for him at Salford before he made the move to Wigan on a six-figure transfer fee.

Castleford have made a number of significant signings for the new season, including Damien Cook, Tyrell Sloan and Mat Fegai among others. Grand Final winner Mason Lino has also agreed to join the club from local rivals Wakefield Trinity.