Tyrell Sloan has fully committed to making the move to Super League in 2027 with Castleford Tigers, according to reports that have emerged in Australia.

Sloan’s situation has been one of the big stories in the early weeks of the off-season. Despite signing a contract months ago, reports in Australia have consistently tried to suggest that there is a route for the outside back to remain in the 2027 – ultimately meaning he would break his Tigers contract.

However, Castleford have privately insisted all along that they would demand a huge transfer fee were that to happen, with the chances of Sloan being released for free close to zero.

Tyrell Sloan ‘committed’ to Castleford move

The Daily Telegraph have now revealed that Sloan’s move to England is ‘progressing’, with discussions underway for the required paperwork that will see him make the switch to Castleford in 2027.

It was suggested months ago that the influence of Ryan Carr was a huge factor behind Sloan’s decision to sign a three-year deal with Castleford, which appears to be a major coup for the Tigers given the way he performed late on.

Therefore, Carr’s departure was considered to be a big sticking point over whether or not the fullback would still be all-in on the move to England, which he had agreed alongside Dragons team-mates Damien Cook and Mat Feagai.

But it has seemingly now been clarified once and for all that Sloan is committed to the contract he signed with Castleford, and he will be making the move to the Tigers.

Sloan is understood to have had regular conversations with Castleford’s hierarchy since Carr’s departure, and there has never been any suggestion he would renege on his deal.

Instead, it was consistent reporting in Australia which effectively treated Castleford as a party that didn’t exist – and the fact Sloan had signed a legally binding contract to move to Super League – which appeared to be prompting all the relentless speculation.

But it now looks certain that one of the most eye-catching transfers for 2027 across the whole of Super League will go through, and Castleford fans can look forward to watching Sloan next year.