Castleford Tigers secure Marc Sneyd in Paul Rowley’s first move

Marc Sneyd is set to join Castleford Tigers’ coaching staff in Paul Rowley’s first major decision since being appointed as head coach.

Former Tiger Sneyd will join Castleford on a part-time basis following the end of his Super League playing career, which has seen him pen a deal with Salford to return to the club in a playing capacity next season.

Salford are part-time in the Championship which has given Sneyd the ability to pursue other opportunities in the game, and his role at the Tigers will not be full-time. That said, he will be on hand to help the Tigers and act as an additional set of eyes for Rowley to go alongside the club’s new assistants, Luke Robinson and Simon Grix.

It is understood that Rowley was keen to bring Sneyd to the club given their strong relationship in a move that will give the Castleford squad a player who can tell them exactly how Rowley wants his side to play.

Sneyd, 35, has one season at Castleford as a player, back in 2014, coinicidentally joining the club from Salford. He subsequently went to Hull FC where he won two Challenge Cup trophies. He has a special place in Challenge Cup history, being one of only two players to be named Lance Todd Trophy winner three times, alongside Sean Long. He is one of only two players to win the trophy in back-to-back years too, alongside Paul Wellens.

He returned to Salford in 2022 and worked under Rowley for over three seasons, in which time he earned international honours for the first time after being selected for England in the World Cup. He was also shortlisted for Man of Steel.

He signed for Warrington midway through last year as Salford’s money issues mounted, before leaving at the end of the season. Sneyd made 344 Super League appearances in his career. He is the competition’s fourth all–time leading points scorer, having amassed 2,396 points. He is second for drop goals in the competition’s history too, behind only Lee Briers.

Rowley has taken charge following the exit of Ryan Carr.