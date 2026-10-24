England player ratings as AJ Brimson shines in outstanding display

England have given themselves a chance of World Cup qualification after putting France to the sword with an 82-0 victory. Here are the player ratings.

AJ Brimson – 9: Still had some positional issues defensively but absolutely decimated France once they were fatigued. A near perfect second-half performance.

Dom Young – 8: Another strong performance, took his chances when they came his way. Excellent catch and dash for his hat-trick.

Hugo Savala – 7: Not as involved as last week but had a good game again. Kicked well from the tee.

Herbie Farnworth – 8: First-half hat-trick. As expected, France struggled to contain him.

Matty Ashton – 6: Will be disappointed to have not taken the early try opportunity but recovered well.

Harry Smith – 6: Scrappy in the opening quarter but gained confidence after running and assisting a try. Some strange kick options late in the game.

George Williams – 8: Comes in for some wild criticism. Played well once again.

Max King – 7: Another solid performance through the middle.

Brad O’Neill – 6: Always felt like this game was better suited to Jez Litten. O’Neill did what he needed to do before coming off.

Luke Thompson – 7: Did his job with minimum fuss. Played well.

Junior Nsemba – 6: Didn’t really stand out in a game when England were constantly on the front foot.

Kai Pearce-Paul – 7: France really struggled to contain him, played a role in several tries.

Victor Radley – 6: Got on the scoresheet but was relatively quiet throughout the performance.

Jez Litten – 8: The game changed after his introduction. Electrifying through the middle.

Sam Walters – 8: Also did excellently off the bench. Good performance from the Wigan Warriors man.

Mikey Lewis – 8: Brought on at the right time and tormented a fatigued France defence.

Jack Welsby – 7: Was always around the ball after coming on, got a try and an assist to show for it.