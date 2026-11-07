Tristan Sailor’s potential next move as possible St Helens exit nears

Tristan Sailor’s future at St Helens is firmly under the microscope – after his services were offered to multiple Super League clubs ahead of what is likely to be a busy winter at the club.

Sailor is the latest big name whose name has been circulated to rival clubs ahead of Kevin Walters’ arrival later this month. The likes of Joe Shorrocks, Shane Wright and Lewis Murphy have also been offered at this stage.

But Sailor’s name being on that list is hugely interesting for several reasons: not least the fact he signed a new long-term contract just five months ago.

And as one of the Saints’ standout players and likely big earners, it makes any possible transfer fascinating for the overall state of the market as we head towards winter. But who could be interested in Sailor – and who has the space to make a deal?

Huddersfield Giants

Jim Lenihan’s side feel, by some distance, the most likely landing spot for Sailor as things stands for a number of reasons.

Firstly, they have the quota space to do a deal – which some other clubs on this list actually don’t. But they also have room on the salary cap, and a real desire for an out and out half-back.

Sailor would not be going in to play fullback with George Flanagan and Niall Evalds under contract, but he could get a real run of games at six with Jake Arthur alongside of him.

And in truth, that’s what Sailor has felt like he’s needed ever since he’s been at Saints: consistency in one position. If he was willing to make the move to Dewsb.. sorry, Huddersfield, then he’d be a great fit.

Toulouse Olympique

The French club are looking to make real waves in their second season in Super League having excelled in 2026 – and Sailor would be the kind of player who could thrive in Sylvain Houles’ team.

There’d be some debate about where his best fit would be in terms of position, but he would give them an uplift in quality without question – and he’s been the recipient of interest from France already in the last 12 months.

Could he be tempted?

Castleford Tigers

Now, Castleford are full on quota – well not just full, they’re actually over. So that means they”d have work to do in order to make a deal happen.

But you could see Sailor at Castleford for a few different reasons. The exact make-up of their spine isn’t fully clear yet, so there is theoretically a place for Sailor in there somewhere. He’d also be useful in their three-quarter line.

And new Castleford head coach Paul Rowley is a big fan of the player – could he persuade his new employers to clear the decks sufficiently to get him in?

London Broncos

Like Castleford, London need to do work with their quota situation heading outwards before looking at new recruits. But if – or when – they get the nod for Super League, they will do some business.

The big thing that makes London interesting is the situation with Gairo Voro. If he returns to Papua New Guinea in 2027, then the Broncos will need a frontline half-back.

That could make Sailor a hugely appealing option for a club that will be looking to make a major impact when the new season begins.