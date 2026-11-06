A vote to expand Super League will take place next week, but that will not be the final hurdle in plans to introduce London Broncos to the competition next year.

Sources have told Love Rugby League that a meeting has been scheduled for Monday, when clubs are expected to approve the latest expansion of the competition.

While clubs can determine how many teams make up Super League, they cannot decide which teams are included. That responsibility rests with the governing body, and simply selecting the Broncos is not something it can do without opening up a series of complications.

Instead, the Rugby Football League is expected to launch a process through which clubs can apply to become Super League’s 15th team. It would be similar to last year’s process, when clubs were invited to apply as the competition expanded from 12 to 14 teams.

It has been indicated that this process will not be as rigorous as last year’s, with a clear understanding that London are expected to prevail. However, clubs will still be given the opportunity to apply.

It is anticipated that several clubs may wish to be involved. Barrow Raiders were the highest-rated Championship club in the IMG gradings, while Doncaster, Oldham and Widnes Vikings are three other clubs expected to show an interest in the process.

However, with a strong expectation that London will ultimately be approved, it remains to be seen whether that will discourage other clubs from putting themselves forward.

Of course, the expansion vote must be approved before anything else can happen, although there is a strong belief across Super League that sufficient support exists for it to pass.

However, the selection process will create further delays in Super League’s ability to finalise plans for next season. While a final decision is expected to take only a fortnight, there is an acknowledgement that it is already November and key decisions – most notably the size and make-up of the competition – have yet to be finalised.