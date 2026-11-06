Kai O’Donnell’s first words as Leigh Leopards return confirmed

Kai O’Donnell’s return to Leigh Leopards has been made official in one of the biggest transfer moves of the off-season: with the Australian determined to reach new heights both individually and collectively.

Following a two-year stint back in the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys, back-rower O’Donnell will return to the Leopards’ Den ahead of 2027.

A deal to bring him back to Leigh was close to being finalised before the 2026 deadline, but late stumbling blocks saw it break down, and Adrian Lam’s side went on to fall at the first hurdle in the play-offs away against eventual champions Wakefield Trinity.

O’Donnell now becomes the Leopards’ third signing ahead of 2027, following on from young hooker Jack Purtill and front-rower Tevita Pangai Jr.

‘When the opportunity came to rejoin, I jumped at the chance and I can’t wait to get back home’

The 27-year-old had made four NRL appearances for Canberra Raiders in 2020, but never tied down a spot in a first-grade side Down Under prior to his first stint at Leigh.

Under head coach Lam’s tutelage, he arrived at the Leopards’ Den in 2022 and scored 31 tries in 77 appearances across all competitions in the three years that followed, forming part of the side which lifted the Challenge Cup in 2023.

The Brisbane-born ace is now back with the Leopards, and said: “It’s such a great moment for me to be coming back to Leigh.

“I made no secret of the fact that it was a really difficult decision to leave. I love the club, the fans and the town.

“When the opportunity came to rejoin, I jumped at the chance and I can’t wait to get back home.

“Lammy is a coach I have the utmost respect and admiration for. He’s really developed me as a player, and I think my time in the past under him has brought out my best football.

“I’m looking forward to coming back, reaching another level under him and helping the team do the same.

Having established himself as one of Super League’s best back-rowers during that first stint at the Leopards’ Den, O’Donnell earned another crack at the NRL with the Cowboys.

He returned to Australia in 2025 and has featured 25 times at first-grade level for them over the last two seasons.

O’Donnell continued: “I always kept an eye out for Leigh while I was in Australia, and it’s been amazing to see them grow and grow.

“Last time I joined Leigh, they were a Championship club. This time, they’re Super League play-off regulars, and hopefully we can turn that into silverware at the end of the season.

“I want you all to know that I saw almost all of the messages on social media about the opportunity of me coming back, and it was very humbling to see. I love this town; my daughter was born here.

“I’m coming back determined to give you all something back for your support.”

Leigh’s cryptic clues revealed

With a nod to the Leopards’ media department following a morning dominated by their build-up to this signing on social media…

21.10.15 – Known as Back to the Future Day. It is the exact future date that Marty McFly, Dr. Emmett Brown, and Jennifer Parker travel to in Back to the Future Part II, released in 1989.

45 – Michael Jordan famously wore the number 45 for in 1995 for Chicago Bulls in the NBA after returning from his first retirement.

Thank God it’s Friday – Simply, Friday rhymes with ‘Kai day’.

NFL helmet – O’Donnell played in Las Vegas for the Cowboys in 2026 and reunited with former Leigh team-mate Tom Amone, who played for Hull KR at the Allegiant Stadium. All being well, O’Donnell will grace the Sin City stage again with the Leopards next year.

Image of membership box – A nod to the actual announcement video involving Josh Charnley and O’Donnell with Leopards memberships.