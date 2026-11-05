Leigh Leopards star served secret drugs ban in 2026, UKAD reveal

Former Leigh Leopards forward Owen Trout served a one-month suspension imposed on him earlier this season by UK Anti-Doping, it has been revealed.

Trout made 26 appearances for Leigh in 2026, his final season for the club before heading to the NRL after agreeing a deal to sign for Cronulla Sharks.

But he did not feature from May 16 to June 27 for the Leopards – and it has now been confirmed why, after Trout returned a positive test for a banned substance on the UKAD list.

Owen Trout drugs ban emerges

Leigh coach Adrian Lam was asked about Trout’s situation on multiple occasions during his month-long absence from the side – with Lam insisting it was due to personal reasons.

In early-June, Lam said of Trout’s absence: “As a club, the general comment is we’re making sure he’s okay and that everything involved with him is at a level where we’re coping. We’re just looking after him. There’s not really a timeframe (for his return), it’s just on a week-to-week basis.

“I don’t want to say too much else about that, as a club we’re supporting him through this process and making sure he’s got everything he needs.”

But during that time, it has now become clear that Trout was serving a suspension for a positive drugs test after a urine sample from a game in March returned a positive result for tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound which is found in cannabis. Trout subsequently admitted to UKAD that he had consumed ‘gummies’ and smoked cannabis joints in the run-up to that game against Wakefield.

UKAD confirm Trout suspension

UKAD confirmed in a statement: “On 20 March 2026, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) collected a urine Sample from Mr Trout, In-Competition, at the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and his then team, Leigh Leopards.

“Analysis of Mr Trout’s Sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for carboxy-THC, a Metabolite of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

“THC is prohibited In-Competition only and is listed as a cannabinoid at S8 of the 2026 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. THC is also identified as a ‘Substance of Abuse’.

“Athletes who test positive for a Substance of Abuse may receive a reduced three-month ban, if they can prove that they ingested the substance Out-of-Competition and in a context unrelated to sport performance. This can be reduced further to a one-month ban if the Athlete completes an approved Substance of Abuse treatment programme.”

“UKAD notified Mr Trout of the AAF and imposed a Provisional Suspension. Mr Trout admitted to consuming a cannabis gummy and smoking cannabis joints in the week leading up to the match on 20 March 2026. Mr Trout stated that he had since ceased all use of cannabis and was commencing a Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

“On 20 July 2026, UKAD formally charged Mr Trout with an ADRV pursuant to ADR Article 2.1 (presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers). Mr Trout admitted the charge and provided UKAD with satisfactory evidence of his completion of an approved Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

“Affording Mr Trout credit for the time spent provisionally suspended, Mr Trout’s one-month ban is deemed to have commenced on 22 May 2026 (the date on which the Provisional Suspension was imposed) and expired on 21 June 2026, leaving Mr Trout free to compete in sport again.”