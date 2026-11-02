The group stage at the Rugby League World Cup is over – and we have seen some magnificent and outstanding individual displays.

Some of the best players in the world have been on top of their game, and they will likely deliver again this weekend when the semi-finals roll around.

Here are the 13 we think have really stood out so far..

1. Reece Walsh (Australia)

There were a few outstanding fullbacks across the group stage, including Tonga superstar Lehi Hopoate. But we’ve just given the nod to Reece Walsh. He may have only played two games, but he’s been scintillating and unmissable in both of them. The Kangaroos’ long-term option at one.

2. Jack Bostock (Australia)

The Dolphins winger started with a bang on the opening night with a decisive hat-trick – and he’s continued in fine form in the Kangaroos’ other two group games.

3. Herbie Farnworth (England)

Has actually had a decent tournament, despite England’s early exit. Always a threat, plenty of tries and plenty of moments where he tried to make something happen for his nation.

4. Casey McLean (New Zealand)

His try haul in the final game will get all the headlines, but McLean has been outstanding in all three group games thus far.

5. Sua Fa’alogo (Samoa)

Possibly one of the very best players across the whole of the World Cup thus far. Six tries in three games, a string of sensational displays and the most line breaks of any player in the entirety of the tournament.

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand)

No player has more assists in the group stage than the New Zealand superstar, who will likely have a major say in how close the Kiwis can get to a second World Cup crown.

7. Isaiya Katoa (Tonga)

Tonga’s general has been absolutely incredible in the opening three group games, playing a pivotal role in their run to the top of Groups B and C.

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (Tonga)

So many forwards have been outstanding in the first three weeks of the World Cup. But we’ve just gone for Tongan star Fonua-Blake in our first front row spot, not least after his heroics on Sunday morning against Samoa.

9. Salesi Foketi (Tonga)

A defensive machine in the middle of the park in all three of Tonga’s games.

10. Naufahu Whyte (New Zealand)

He’s been starting games on the bench and coming on, but Whyte is an absolute wrecking ball that has caught the eye every time he’s played for the Kiwis.

11. Haumole Olakau’atu (Tonga)

Some blockbuster performances, not least against England in the opening match of the group stage.

12. Jacob Preston (Australia)

Some superb performances and stats to back it up.

13. Francis Manuleleua (Samoa)

No forward carried the ball more than he did across the whole of the group stages – and few carried it with as much aggression and intent. A key figure in the Samoan pack.