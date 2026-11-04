Every Super League coach’s contract length after Sam Burgess deal

Warrington Wolves have finally confirmed that Sam Burgess has agreed a new deal with the club, taking him through to the end of the 2028 season.

Burgess will be the Wire coach for at least the next two seasons, and he now joins a list of coaches who appear to have significant security behind them in terms of the lengths of their existing deals.

With that in mind, here’s the position for all the coaches as we head towards the 2027 season.

NB. Toulouse’s Sylvain Houles is not included, as there is no information available on his contract situation.

Bradford Bulls: Kurt Haggerty – end 2028

Haggerty is one year into the three-year deal he signed at the end of 2025 following Bradford’s promotion to Super League. They struggled in terms of league position last year, finishing bottom, but there were enough glimpses to suggest the Bulls can significantly improve under Haggerty next year.

Castleford Tigers: Paul Rowley – end 2029

After a lengthy search for Ryan Carr’s replacement, Castleford were ultimately able to secure their first-choice after Paul Rowley agreed a three-year deal. He had previously been in limbo due to the circumstances of his departure from St Helens but after coming to an agreement there, Rowley joined the Tigers on a long-term deal.

Catalans Dragons: John Cartwright – end 2028

Cartwright joined Catalans midway through last season on an initial short-term arrangement. However, the former Hull FC boss impressed enough to earn an extension, with Cartwright agreeing a two-year deal to take the Dragons forward into 2027 and beyond.

Huddersfield Giants: Jim Lenihan – end 2028

Huddersfield actually never confirmed the length of Jim Lenihan’s contract situation when unveiling him earlier this year, only calling it a long-term deal. But he’s actually under contract until the end of 2028.

Hull FC: Steve McNamara – end 2029

McNamara has agreed a long-term deal to return to the club he served so well as a player.

Hull KR: Nathan Cayless – end 2029

He arrives in the country this week, and Nathan Cayless is joining Hull KR on a long-term contract for the next three seasons, having agreed a deal through to the end of the 2029 campaign.

Leeds Rhinos: Brad Arthur – end 2028

The Rhinos have some security with Arthur’s future. Unlike previous seasons where he agreed a rolling one-year deal, Arthur is currently contracted for another two seasons at AMT Headingley until the end of the 2028 campaign.

Leigh Leopards: Adrian Lam – end 2027

Leigh are facing a significant dilemma, with their current head coach heading into the final year of his contract. Adrian Lam has masterminded the transformation of the Leopards and taken them from the Championship to a consistent top six Super League side – but he is off-contract at the end of this season.

St Helens: Kevin Walters – end 2029

The fourth new coach on this list heading to a new club in 2027, current Australia head coach Kevin Walters will relocate to England and become the new boss of St Helens. He has signed a three-year contract which takes him through to the close of the 2029 campaign. Can he deliver a title in that time?

Wakefield Trinity: Daryl Powell – end 2029

Powell signed a new long-term contract with Wakefield last year to take him through to the end of the 2029 season. It proved to be a masterstroke; within a year, he had delivered Trinity’s first ever Super League title and established themselves as one of the powerhouses of the competition.

Warrington Wolves: Sam Burgess – end 2028

The reason we’re writing this! Burgess finally put pen to paper on a contract for the next two years, having verbally agreed to stay with the Wire long before the end of the Super League season. Having reached a Challenge Cup and a Grand Final, can he finally deliver silverware to Warrington?

Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet – end 2030

No coach is under a longer term arrangement that Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet, who is signed through to the start of the next decade, a deal he and his coaching staff agreed way back in 2024.

York Knights: Mark Applegarth – end 2027

Applegarth agreed a long-term deal with York when they were in the Championship – which is soon coming to an end.