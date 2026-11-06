St Helens target sensational Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad transfer

St Helens are pursuing a sensational deal to sign New Zealand international Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad as Kevin Walters continues to oversee a major overhaul of the club’s squad.

The 31-year-old has emerged as a target for Saints after Super League clubs became aware that a potential move for the full-back could be in the pipeline, a development that came as a significant surprise to many.

While several clubs are understood to have shown interest, sources indicate that St Helens are currently in the strongest position to secure his signature, although there remains plenty of work to be done.

Nicoll-Klokstad’s uncertain New Zealand Warriors future

Nicoll-Klokstad is under contract with the New Zealand Warriors for another season and has been an important player for the club. He made 16 appearances last year, but his long-term future in New Zealand appears uncertain.

Taine Tuaupiki enjoyed an impressive breakthrough year at fullback last season, the position Nicoll-Klokstad has predominantly occupied throughout his career. As a result, the 31-year-old split his time between fullback, wing and centre.

Tuaupiki has signed a new long-term deal this week, while the Warriors have also secured the services of winger Will Warbrick from Melbourne Storm.

With Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Rocco Berry, Ali Leiataua and Leka Halasima also emerging as younger outside-back options, Nicoll-Klokstad’s position as a regular in the Warriors side appears increasingly uncertain.

That has seen Super League clubs become aware of his potential availability. His salary demands would see him rank among the competition’s highest earners, but that has not stopped clubs from expressing an interest. But it is Saints who are pushing hardest as it stands.

That interest has contributed to the decision to make Tristan Sailor available for transfer, with the club looking to free up both salary cap and quota space.

St Helens’ squad planning

With Jack Welsby, Harry Robertson and Sean O’Sullivan expected to occupy the fullback and halves positions next season, Sailor’s regular place in the side is unclear. Nicoll-Klokstad, meanwhile, offers a more natural option in the outside backs.

Nene Macdonald has already left the club, Mark Percival has retired and Lewis Murphy is not expected to feature in the club’s plans moving forward. Robertson’s transition into the halves also removes another option from the outside back ranks.

Nicoll-Klokstad could go a long way towards addressing that issue, bringing considerable quality and experience to the Saints squad. He has scored 57 tries in 152 NRL appearances, with his career in the competition split between the Warriors and Canberra Raiders.

He is also part of New Zealand’s World Cup squad and featured in their victory over the Cook Islands, playing at centre and scoring a try. He has now made 17 appearances for his country.

Should Saints complete a deal, it would represent another major addition to Walters’ squad. The club have already recruited Tom Starling, Christian Tuipulotu and Sean O’Sullivan from overseas, but Walters remains keen to make further changes as preparations for the new season continue.

It is not the first time Nicoll-Klokstad has been linked with a move to Super League, having previously attracted interest from Catalans Dragons and London Broncos before committing to the Warriors last year. London are understood to have registered an interest once again, but it is St Helens who appear to be leading the race at this stage.