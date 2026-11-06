Former Leeds Rhinos man served drugs ban in 2026, UKAD reveal

Former Leeds Rhinos youngster Shane Tuohey served a one-month suspension imposed on him earlier this year by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) due to the use of cannabis, it has been revealed.

Tuohey – who first played for Super League outfit Leeds at academy level in 2022 – joined Championship outfit Goole Vikings ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The 21-year-old scored ten tries in ten appearances across all competitions for Goole up until mid-May, when it has now been revealed his suspension kicked in.

Tuohey did not play another game for the Vikings thereafter, and the reason has now been revealed, with his exit coming at the start of a month-long suspension picked up for the use of cannabis.

Former Leeds Rhinos man Shane Tuohey served drugs ban in 2026, UKAD reveal

Able to play full-back, half-back or hooker, Tuohey’s last act in a Leeds shirt was an appearance in their 2025 Reserves Grand Final triumph over Warrington Wolves at Headingley.

The news of his month-long ban comes after it was revealed departing Leigh Leopards forward Owen Trout served the same punishment for the same offence earlier this year.

UKAD confirmed Tuohey’s urine sample, collected after Goole were beaten 35-10 at Rochdale Hornets on March 29, found traces of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Found guilty of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV), Tuohey admitted to smoking cannabis at around 1.50pm the day prior to that Championship clash against Rochdale.

After being charged by UKAD, the youngster had to complet a Substance of Abuse treatment programme, with his three-month ban in turn reduced to a one-month period of ineligibility.

That month-long ban was deemed to have commenced on May 14, 2026: the date at which his initial provisional suspension was imposed.

Tuohey was then free to compete in rugby league again from June 13 onwards, but is yet to return to the field.