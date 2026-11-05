Super League clubs ranked by exits ahead of 2027: Hull FC top…

Some Super League clubs are already back in pre-season training: but how many players has each team lost ahead of 2027?

Of course, London Broncos may yet be awarded promotion into the top-flight, but as things stand, over 100 players have already departed a Super League club this off-season, whether that be for another club in the competition, somewhere further afield or to retire.

That tally includes players who were on season-long loans with a club in 2026 that have departed ahead of 2027, like Kruise Leeming: who features on two lists here having left Catalans and then made a permanent exit from parent club Wigan.

It’s also worth noting that only departures that have actually been announced count, while our list excludes any youngsters who have not registered a senior appearance – unless they were named on a club’s own end-of-season exit list.

Luca Walsh is an example of this having been named among Saints’ end-of-season exits.

Without further ado, here is the full club-by-club ranking in terms of number of departures ahead of 2027 – listed in ascending order from least to most.

* All data correct at time of publishing on November 5, 2026

14. Wigan Warriors – 3

Sam Eseh (Bradford), Liam Farrell (Retired), Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield)

13. Toulouse Olympique – 4

Pierre-Jean Lima (Albi), Joe Bretherton (Saint-Gaudens Bears), Ellis Gillam (TBC), Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace (Halifax Panthers)

12. York Knights – 5

Paul Vaughan (Retired), Ata Hingano (Oldham), Denive Balmforth (loan ended), Danny Richardson (TBC), Will Dagger (TBC)

11. Castleford Tigers – 6

Sam Hall (Toulouse), Joe Westerman (Retired), Joe Stimson (Temora Dragons), Cain Robb (TBC), Daejarn Asi (Brisbane Tigers), Alex Mellor (Catalans)

= Leigh Leopards – 6

Owen Trout (Cronulla Sharks), Robbie Mulhern (Castleford), Bailey Hodgson (Hull FC), Isaac Liu (Hull FC), Ben McNamara (Castleford), Jack Hughes (Retired)

9. Leeds Rhinos – 7

Cameron Smith (Wakefield), Harry Newman (Perth Bears), James McDonnell (Perth Bears), Mikolaj Oledzki (Perth Bears), Brodie Croft (Warrington), Ned McCormack (Wakefield), Ryan Hall (Retired)

= Warrington Wolves – 7

George Williams (Dolphins), Toby King (London Broncos), Joe Philbin (London Broncos), James Bentley (Bradford), Sam Powell (Retired), Jordy Crowther (Huddersfield), Max Wood (Hull FC – season-long loan)

7. Hull KR – 9

Leon Ruan (Bradford), Rhyse Martin (Retired), Joe Burgess (Catalans), Tevita Pangai Jr (Leigh), Lee Kershaw (TBC), Ryan Hampshire (TBC), Zach Fishwick (York), Alfie Petty (Goole Vikings), Alfie Woods (TBC)

= St Helens – 9

Mark Percival (Retired), Jonny Lomax (Retired), Jackson Hastings (TBC), Alfie Sinclair (TBC), Cole Marsh (TBC), Leon Cowen (Halifax Panthers), Chris Matagi (Cronulla Sharks), Luca Walsh (Catalans), Nene Macdonald (TBC)

= Wakefield Trinity – 9

Cam Scott (Bradford), Tyson Smoothy (Perth Bears), Noah High (Oldham), Will Tate (Huddersfield), Lachlan Walmsley (Bradford), Mason Lino (Castleford), Jay Pitts (Retired), Max Jowitt (York), Olly Russell (Oldham – season-long loan)

4 (1). Bradford Bulls – 10

Joe Keyes (Avignon), Sam Hallas (Dewsbury Rams), Chris Atkin (TBC), Guy Armitage (TBC), Dan Russell (TBC), Mitch Souter (TBC), Ed Chamberlain (loan ended), Riley Dean (Halifax Panthers), Phoenix Steinwede (TBC), Brandon Douglas (Halifax Panthers)

= Catalans Dragons – 10

Ben Garcia (Retired), Tommy Makinson (Retired – Coffs Harbour Comets as player/coach), Alrix Da Costa (Hull FC), Solomona Faataape (St Helens), Toby Sexton (Perth Bears), Kruise Leeming (loan ended), Matty Russell (TBC), Josh Simm (Oldham), Edenn Rogers-Smith (Leeds), Nick Cotric (Leeds)

= Huddersfield Giants – 10

Jacob Gagai (Warrington), Tui Lolohea (TBC), Adam Clune (TBC), Taane Milne (TBC), Matty English (York), Kieran Rush (TBC), Monty Lumb (TBC), Tom Hardy (TBC), Zach Brown (Dewsbury Rams), Olly Russell (loan ended)

= Hull FC – 10

Davy Litten (Wakefield), Amir Bourouh (Catalans), Tom Briscoe (Retired), Brad Fash (TBC), Ligi Sao (Bradford), Jake Arthur (Huddersfield), Hugo Salabio (Leeds), Zak Hardaker (York), Arthur Romano (Catalans), Ben Johnson (Hunslet)