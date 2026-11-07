Wakefield Trinity star played in Grand Final with gruesome injury

Wakefield Trinity star Jazz Tevaga has revealed he thought he had lost the sight in one eye mid-match during the Super League Grand Final – and how he played on to help the club win with his vision significantly impacted.

Tevaga was one of the stars for Trinity in their historic victory against Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford, but his night almost ended prematurely in dramatic circumstances.

Tevaga left the field after just six minutes after appearing to require a HIA after colliding with team-mate Zac Lipowicz. But now, the forward has revealed exactly what happened – Lipowicz’s finger went into his eye so deep, he thought he had gone blind.

Jazz Tevaga reveals gruesome injury

Speaking on The Montyas podcast, co-hosted by Canterbury Bulldogs star Marcelo Montoya, Tevaga lifted the lid on just how serious he thought the problem was.

He initially worried he had lost his sight completely in his eye, saying: “His full finger went straight into my eye. So I guess they had to check my head but yeah.. I couldn’t see.

“And because his full finger went into my eye, I was like, f**k, am I blind? I couldn’t open my eye. Holy s**t. That’s what I was thinking about.

“I couldn’t open my eye. And I was like, f**k, no, I’m blind. I’m blind now. I’m Stevie Wonder! I thought I was f****d. And then they took me into the changing room.”

Tevaga then also revealed how he managed to come back onto the field – even scoring a crucial try in the first half – but he had still not restored full vision in the impacted eye.

He admitted: “I slowly got my bit of vision back, but I couldn’t see from like this half (pointing to the bottom half of his eye) down for the whole game. So I could only see out the top half and then this eye (the other one).

“I was like, f**k, no, I’m blind now. But then it slowly came back because I could see everything after.”

Tevaga lifts lid on first Wakefield year

Tevaga admitted the magnitude of Trinity’s historic title win was ‘nuts’ – and while there were challenges with dealing with adjusting to life in England, he loved his first season as a Super League player.

“It was unexpected,” Tevaga said of the Grand Final win.

“I knew we had potential but to do it was unreal. The mad thing was everyone wrote us off – especially going into the semi against Wigan. They won the League Leaders and the Challenge Cup so everyone wrote us off.

“The winter is hard. The sun goes up at 9am and goes down at 3:30pm. But we have a nice tight group; we all live in the same block, us ex-pats. We’re all real tight, and the missus and kids are tight.

“You don’t get an easy game in the NRL but over there, there’s only five or six real good teams and the rest really struggle. The year before they’d made the top six and we were expected to go a step further – we were aiming for top four but we won the comp. To do that in the first year is nuts.”