Ex-Super League stalwart lands Championship player-coach role

Former Super League stalwart Adam Milner has landed a player-coach role at Sheffield Eagles for 2027: and will get the opportunity to reach 400 professional career appearances next season, all being well.

Veteran Milner, who will turn 36 next month, departed fellow Championship outfit Oldham earlier in the off-season and publicly shared his desire not to hang up his boots just yet having made 399 career appearances to date.

A three-time England international, the forward is also only four games short of reaching the 400-mark at club level outright, and may well be able to achieve both feats come 2027 having inked a deal with Sheffield.

As he joins the Eagles, Milner will balance his playing duties with an assistant coach role, forming part of new head coach Ryan Sheridan’s backroom team in the Steel City having worked together previously at Castleford Tigers.

‘As soon as I was aware that Adam was available, I needed to sign him… his experience will be a real asset for us’

With 280 Super League games on his CV, Wakefield-born Milner’s experience is undeniable and was a clear factor in Sheffield’s decision to recruit him.

Head coach Sheridan said: “Adam is another great acquisition for the Eagles and a real statement of our intentions going into the 2027 season.

“As soon as I was aware that Adam was available, I needed to sign him.”

Having spent the bulk of his career at Castleford, Milner also wore the colours of Huddersfield Giants in Super League before dropping into the Championship with Oldham at the start of 2025.

Over the last two seasons, he has scored five tries in 60 games across all competitions for the Roughyeds, with 47 tries now scored in his career – alongside one goal, which Milner kicked for Cas against Warrington Wolves back in June 2018.

Sheridan continued: “I know the qualities that Adam will bring to the team and our environment having worked with him at Castleford.

“His experience will be a real asset for us, he is a great ball playing middle, a tough competitor and a leader who will drive standards.

“With the added benefit of him becoming an assistant coach too, I know he can’t wait to get started and make a positive impact on the Eagles.”