France could JOIN Pacific Championship as part of NRL partnership

France could potentially join the Pacific Championships as part of their potential partnership with the NRL, the president of the French Federation has revealed.

The French lost all three games at this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, putting the future of the game in the country further under the microscope.

However, within days of their exit it emerged that Peter V’landys was keen to invest significant sums into the French game to help boost the sport in the country.

And the first steps of that partnership have now become clear.

Could France join Pacific Championship?

Dominique Baloup, the president of France’s rugby league federation, has given a wide-ranging interview to leading French publication L’Equipe.

Within that, he has confirmed that the FFR are campaigning to join the Pacific Championships which would see them take on the likes of Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

That would potentially give them more exposure to elite international rugby league on an annual basis. “With New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna, we are also a Pacific nation,” Baloup told the publication.

That would likely require some rescheduling of the domestic game in France if it were to come off, but it would be a remarkable move and also further isolate England as the sole major nation without regular action in that competition.

But that is not all the FFR and the NRL have in mind to help bolster the game in France.

NRL to invest in French broadcasting

One area where the NRL appear ready to part with significant cash is in the media and marketing strategy of the game in France.

Baloup revealed the NRL will ‘invest heavily’ – circa £10million – to enable a broadcaster to showcase the NRL and other competitions in France on a regular basis.

“Nearly 10 million pounds for a broadcaster to take the NRL, the Super League and the Federation’s events,” he explained.

It also appears that some of France’s best young rugby league talent will now go to Australia as youngsters – with an education programme at the Lycée Condorcet de Sydney, which is a bilingual school located firmly in rugby league country.

The hope would then be that within that programme each year, a handful of prospective players are deemed good enough to be brought into elite systems in either the NRL or Super League.

That would then enable France to have a wider player pool from which to select, with potential world-class talent being honed in Australia to directly benefit the French national team.

Baloup explained: “I think our kids are destined to do a year of immersion at Condorcet High School in Sydney and to play in Australian clubs. Maybe on that, out of 20 kids, there will be five who will stay on Sydney clubs because they will be in a high-level process and out of the five, there may be one, or even two who will have a future in NRL. And the others will feed the Super League.”