Former St Helens half-back lands new two-year Super League deal

Young half-back Will Roberts has inked a new two-year deal with Super League outfit York Knights ahead of 2027.

Now 21, Roberts is a product of St Helens’ youth system having first joined the Super League heavyweights at the age of 14 as a scholar.

The playmaker was Saints’ unused 18th man for a Super League clash against Castleford Tigers in September 2025, and though he did not register a first-team appearance during his time at the BrewDog Stadium, earned plenty of admirers.

Newly-promoted York snapped him up ahead of 2026, and after an impressive first year with the Knights which brought plenty of game time in the Championship for partner club Newcastle Thunder as well as a handful of Super League experience, he has landed a new deal.

Former St Helens half-back Will Roberts lands new two-year Super League deal with York Knights

Roberts scored two tries and kicked one goal across three appearances for York in 2026, featuring against Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons.

Inking his new deal until the end of 2028, he said: “I’ve loved my first year here and I can’t wait for what the next couple of seasons will bring.”

The youngster also scored 20 tries in 24 appearances for partner club Newcastle over the course of the season just gone, slotting 33 goals as Thunder finished second on the Championship ladder before being beaten in the play-offs by Doncaster.

With loan/dual-registration appearances on his CV for Swinton Lions, Rochdale Hornets and Widnes Vikings as well as York and Newcastle, Roberts has now played 43 professional games, scoring 26 tries and kicking 62 goals.

Knights head coach Mark Applegarth added: “I’m really excited for Will.

“He obviously got a bit of a taste of Super League last year and we’ll carry on working with him in terms of his physical development.

“But, he’s got an excellent kicking game, a real composed level head on him and a great passing ability and he’s a competitor.

“He had a fantastic year at Newcastle and he really made their team tick. I’m sure over the next two years he’ll really embed himself in Super League and show everyone how good he is.”