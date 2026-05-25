St Helens star Jackson Hastings is among three players to have been given bans by the Match Review Panel – after being suspended for two games after his sin-bin on Saturday.

Hastings was shown a yellow card during the Saints’ loss at Castleford Tigers after a dangerous throw on Castleford half-back Tom Weaver.

That has earned him a Grade D charge which means an automatic two-match ban, after Hastings was given 12 penalty points. He will now miss their next two fixtures.

Castleford winger Semi Valemei is also banned for three matches after making unnecessary contact with an injured player. He touched Saints forward Noah Stephens after a heavy collision and in a similar vein to Leeds’ Lachie Miller, has paid the consequence with a Grade E charge that lands him 18 points.

The other player to be suspended is Warrington’s James Bentley, who gets a one-match ban after a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge in their win over Bradford Bulls.

13 players charged by the MRP

In total, 13 players have landed charges – with Jack Welsby also coming dangerously close to a ban after being hit with a Grade C Striking sanction.

That was the incident that led to Welsby being sin-binned in the Saints’ loss at Castleford and it is only his previous good disciplinary record that saves him, with the five penalty points received for that charge the only ones on his record. He will be banned with his next charge.

The Saints’ Matt Whitley has also been given three points for a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge, with Hull’s Ethan O’Neill hit with a Grade A charge. A number of other players, including three from Toulouse and Bradford’s Eribe Doro, have also been sanctioned.

The full list of charges after Round 12 is:

James Bentley (Warrington) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – 1 Match Suspension

Eribe Doro (Bradford) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Lachlan Lam (Leigh) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Ethan O’Neill (Hull FC) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Ben Condon (Catalans) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Kieran Hudson (York) – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Jack Welsby (St Helens) – Grade C Striking – Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Semi Valemi (Castleford) – Grade E Unnecessary Contact with a Player who is injured or maybe injured – Penalty Points: 18 – 3 Match Suspension

Matt Whitley (St Helens) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Jackson Hastings (St Helens) – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 12 – 2 Match Suspension

Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Cesar Rouge (Toulouse) – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse) – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

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