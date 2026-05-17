After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 11 of the 2026 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with seven Super League clubs represented…

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Castleford Tigers)

PLT had a debut to forget for Cas a fortnight ago, but earns a spot in our Team of the Week having responded in style as Cas won 24-18 at York. He clocked up over 228 metres and consistently helped to get the Tigers on the front foot in a tight contest at the LNER Community Stadium.

A big shout out must go to Toulouse’s Olly Ashall-Bott, who was tremendous in their defeat to Warrington. He can think himself desperately unlucky not to have been included.

Owen Dagnall (St Helens)

Like PLT for Cas, young gun Dagnall is the only Saints player who makes the cut in this 13 after a pretty drab 26-18 victory at Huddersfield. Scoring a try, he amassed 111 metres with the ball in hand, showing the energy in abundance that has made him a fans’ favourite on Merseyside. There were some important defensive contributions from him on Thursday night, too.

Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

The Robins edged a humdinger of a contest away at Leigh, and Hiku was excellent on both sides of the ball in a tight clash. On the scoresheet, he also assisted another of Rovers’ three tries on the day, and more than played his part in a gutsy display to see the game out late on with some heroic defensive efforts.

Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

It turned out a nervy win for Warrington away in France against Toulouse, but King was undoubtedly the man of the moment, and was rightly crowned Sky Sports’ Player of the Match. Scoring two tries, he made a total of 121 metres and produced 14 tackles, with that the most of anyone in Wire’s backline.

Ethan Ryan (Bradford Bulls)

Sunday afternoon’s clash at Odsal wasn’t pretty, but Bradford came out on top against Hull FC and they had winger Ryan to thank in the end. He put the icing on the cake of a terrific individual showing with the winning try, finishing spectacularly in the corner and taking a knock for his troubles which saw him fail a HIA. The try very well deserved.

Jake Trueman (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield were huge winners on home soil against Catalans, and half-back Trueman was once again among their standouts, and as the weeks tick on, his hopes of an England recall surely strengthen. Here, he scored a try and assisted another three, chalking up 108 metres as he took in more carries than any other Trinity player. A joy to watch.

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan blew Leeds away on home soil, and their general Smith was at the heart of virtually everything the Warriors did well in his first Super League game back following suspension. Registering two assists, he kicked the Rhinos to death in a first half which saw the hosts gain an unassailable lead, with 16 tackles contributed in defence come the final hooter.

Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

Faatili enjoyed a fantastic night as Trinity wiped the floor with Catalans, scoring a hat-trick of tries inside a 16-minute spell! Over the course of the 80 minutes, the front-rower made 99 metres with the ball in hand and still managed 15 tackles.

Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

It was another exceptional display from O’Neill for Wigan, with an eye-watering 41 tackles made, all the more impressive given the way the game unfolded with the Warriors in cruise control for the most part. Duracell bunny.

Loghan Lewis (Bradford Bulls)

Lewis was highlighted by Bradford boss Kurt Haggerty as their standout after Sunday’s win against Hull FC, and it’s hard to disagree with him. The Australian was colossal in defence to help the Bulls to victory in a nip-and-tuck clash, producing 32 tackles as well as making 65 metres going the other way, never shy of driving his side forward.

Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

Walters stepped into the back-row to replace Liam Farrell, and did a sterling job. The towering youngster was immense in both attack and defence, with 128 metres made from 16 carries and a whopping 47 tackles to his name. No Wigan player made more tackles on the night, simply superb from the big man.

Rhyse Martin (Hull KR)

Martin was excellent on both sides of the ball in KR’s win at Leigh, using his power to help his side down the field whenever he got his hands on the ball and then standing up tall in defence, with 36 tackles to his name come the final hooter. His goal-kicking ability effectively won the game, too, having slotted four goals over in a four-point margin of victory.

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

This was another imperious captain’s display from the Robins’ skipper. Minchella made 32 tackles and stepped up to the plate when his side needed him most to help see out Saturday evening’s game, marshalling his team-mates. He also clocked up 45 metres with the ball in hand, but it was his defensive efforts which earned him the spot at 13 in our Team of the Week.