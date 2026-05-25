The final round of Super League fixtures before the break for the Challenge Cup final was a busy one – not least when it came to disciplinary flashpoints.

Round 12 of the season was action-packed when it comes to players who could well be charged by the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel on Monday.

Here are the ones we think could be in real danger..

Matt Whitley

There are few St Helens players we think might be in some trouble this week. One of them is back rower Matt Whitley, who appeared to be involved in a crusher tackle on a Castleford Tigers player during the closing stages of their defeat on Saturday afternoon.

If proven, and Whitley is charged, that could well lead to a suspension.

Semi Valemei

He’s only just returned from injury – but Castleford Tigers star Semi Valemei may well be in trouble with the Match Review Panel, it seems.

In the closing stages of the first half on Saturday afternoon, Noah Stephens had to go off for a HIA and didn’t return following a heavy collision. But Valemei appeared to put his hands on the St Helens forward after he fell to the floor, and given how Lachie Miller was banned for something similar, it’s reasonable to assume Valemei could be in trouble.

Jack Welsby

The England fullback is another from the Saints who is potentially facing some level of consequence from the MRP on Monday morning.

His tackle off the ball on Daejarn Asi earned Welsby a sin-bin but there was a feeling it could have easily been more, given the nature of the tackle. Welsby could face a call that leads to a charge, in our book.

Jackson Hastings

The third Saints player in trouble? Half-back Jackson Hastings. He was one of two players over the last few days to have produced a tackle similar to the one that saw Hull’s Yusuf Aydin sent off against Bradford in the previous round.

This time, it was Hastings’ effort on Tom Weaver that saw him sent to the sin-bin – but it could lead to further punishment for the Saints’ most important attacking figure. That will be a worry.

Cesar Rouge

Toulouse’s Cesar Rouge will likely face a sanction after his tackle on Wakefield Trinity counterpart Mason Lino in the closing stages of the first half in the south of France on Saturday evening. He hit Lino late and without the ball – exactly the kind of incident the MRP come down heavy on. Expect a charge.

Sam Eseh

He may well not feature at Wembley this weekend, but Eseh could be in danger of a charge from the MRP after the standout disciplinary incident from the clash between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors on Thursday evening.

We’ve already mentioned Jackson Hastings’ suplex-style tackle, and Eseh was involved in a similar one on Rovers’ Ryan Hampshire that led to the forward being penalised. It could lead to a charge, too.

Jayden Okunbor

The final player on our watch list this week is Bradford Bulls winger Jayden Okunbor. In the early exchanges of the Bulls’ clash with Warrington Wolves on Sunday, Okunbor caught Josh Thewlis high and dangerous – a tackle that earned him a sin-bin. Will it earn him a charge too?