St Helens have confirmed that they have parted company with Agnatius Paasi with immediate effect: paving the way for them to bring in Canterbury’s Daniel Suluka-Fifita.

Paasi was a mainstay of the St Helens side that became a force in the world of rugby league. He joined the club ahead of the 2021 season and played a pivotal role in a number of their historic triumphs – including their 2023 World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers.

But Paasi has fallen badly out of favour over the last year. He has not featured for the Saints at all this season, and his time at the club is now over.

The Saints have confirmed they have agreed a deal to end Paasi’s contract early, with the prop making 112 appearances for the club in total. He will be invited back for their next home game against Warrington Wolves to say farewell.

“The memories we made, I’ll never forget”

“I’d just like to thank the club, all the players and coaching staff for taking me on. I couldn’t be happier after coming over at the right time and helping the club achieve what we did. The memories we made, I’ll never forget. Hopefully, in ten or twenty years time, we can come together and reminisce about those days.

“To the fans, it’s truly been a blessing to witness the love that me and my family have received over the six seasons I have spent here. Some ups and downs, but I know the fans always show up through thick and thin, and I can honestly say that St Helens will always be my home away from home.”

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus added: “Iggy played a prominent role in Grand Final and World Club Challenge victories and in our success generally in those years, and we will always remember and thank him for that.”

New man incoming

Paasi’s exit frees up not only salary cap space, but a quota spot too – and the Saints are expected to move fast to secure a replacement for Paul Rowley.

Love Rugby League revealed last week that Bulldogs forward Suluka-Fifita was on their radar, and the 26-year-old is now expected to agree a deal in the coming days that will see him make the switch to Super League.

Suluka-Fifita made 11 appearances for the Bulldogs last season in the NRL but he is yet to feature for the club in 2026. His appearances have been confined to the New South Wales Cup, with Suluka-Fifita playing five times in that competition.

But Suluka-Fifita will now relocate to Super League and link up with Rowley’s squad with immediate effect, after a deal was agreed to sign the former Sydney Roosters man.

He will provide added competition and depth at a time when the Saints are without key forward and captain Matty Lees for the remainder of this season.

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