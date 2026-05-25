Cameron McInnes has confirmed that 2026 will be his final year at Cronulla Sharks as a move to York Knights looms next season.

McInnes has agreed a bumper three-year deal with Mark Applegarth’s side to become the biggest signing in York’s entire history. The NRL veteran will relocate to North Yorkshire from the start of next season and become the latest big name to make the switch to Super League.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month how talks had taken place between the Knights and McInnes, with the forward seemingly won over by their vision and the prospect of moving to the UK.

And McInnes has now spoken for the first time about his future since news of the move to York broke.

Speaking to ESPN, McInnes confirmed 2026 would be his last season with Cronulla, bringing the curtain down on a five-year stint with the Sharks in the NRL.

McInnes also confirmed he had held talks with new NRL expansion side Perth Bears, but a move failed to come to fruition that would have seen him link up with Mal Meninga’s side.

That left the door ajar for York to step in and secure the monumental signing of the 32-year-old on a bumper contract.

“This will be my final year at the Sharks,” he said. “I had some good conversations [with the Bears] but it just didn’t transpire in the end.”

York coach Mark Applegarth admitted earlier this month he was a huge admirer of McInnes, and it now seems as though he and York have secured their primary target for the 2027 campaign.

He will join a Knights squad that is excepted to undergo a major overhaul in an attempt to make them contenders in Super League. They had to put together a squad and transition to full-time with just six weeks notice at the end of last year after being promoted to the top flight under the IMG gradings system.

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