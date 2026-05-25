Iconic St Helens duo announce joint retirement

St Helens have confirmed that women’s rugby league trailblazers Jodie Cunningham and Emily Rudge will retire at the end of the season.

The close friends, who are also England’s most capped players in the women’s game, have announced they will go out together once the season ends and just days before they will play in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

Cunningham, the England national team captain, has made 34 national team appearances, while Rudge has played 33 times for her country.

For Saints, Cunningham has played 95 times, winning a Women’s Super League title, two League Leaders’ Shields, and four straight Challenge Cups between 2021 and 2024.

Rudge captained England before Cunningham and has won the Women’s Super League title, two League Leaders’ Shields, and four successive Women’s Challenge Cups. She is one of just two players to reach 100 appearances for Saints’ women’s side.

Cunningham said: “Rudgey [Emily] and I have had this in mind as our last year for quite a while, and we thought it was finally time to make it official so we can enjoy our last time making the final of a competition that has played such a huge part in our career.

“Rugby League has given me everything in life and I am so grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had playing the sport I love.

“There’s still a long way to go with a Challenge Cup Final, the Women’s Super League and hopefully a World Cup at the end of the year, but knowing this is my last season just makes me even more motivated to go out and give everything I’ve got to hopefully lift some silverware with this incredible club and the most amazing group of people.”