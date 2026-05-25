The NRL have confirmed that CEO Andrew Abdo will step down later this summer to become the new chief executive of Tennis Australia: leaving talks with Super League seemingly in potential doubt.

Abdo has been the driving force in the early stages of discussions between the two competitions over a partnership that would see the NRL invest heavily into Super League.

He visited the United Kingdom earlier this season to meet with the Rugby Football League – with executives from this side of the world recently visiting Magic Round to accelerate those talks.

Those talks are ongoing and fortunately for Super League, Abdo will remain in post until mid-July. It would be expected that a deal one way or the other will be concluded by then, given how Peter V’landys said while the sport was in Las Vegas that he expected things to be done or off the table within 12 weeks.

But Abdo is now heading for pastures new, with V’landys describing him as the best NRL CEO in the competition’s history.

“Leading the NRL has been a privilege and the highlight of my career,” Abdo said. “Together we have built a strong, innovative and resilient organisation, expanded the reach of the game and positioned it for an exciting future.

“Rugby League has given me opportunities I could only have dreamed of, experiences that cannot be compared and I have made friendships for a lifetime. It has been an honour to be part of the rugby league family.

“The NRL is in a strong position — strategically, commercially and in how it is governed.

“The game doesn’t stand still, and it shouldn’t. The game means so much to so many and the future of Rugby League has never been more exciting. I look forward to watching that continued success from the outside.”

Abdo’s huge legacy

Under Abdo’s tenure the NRL has morphed into a monumental sporting juggernaut. Abdo was behind ventures including the trips to Las Vegas, which have now become firm regulars on the calendar and make the NRL significant money.

It is also Abdo’s brainchild to invest in the Super League – and the competition has recently posted a record operating surplus of $64.8million in 2025.

Abdo is also driving the NRL’s new TV deal, which will take another step forward this week. Broadcasters have been told to submit their best bids for the rights in question over the next seven days.

V’landys to take over

As for Abdo’s replacement, the NRL will launch a major hunt but in the interim, V’landys will juggle his role as head of the ARLC with an interim position as CEO of the competition.

He said: “I am very sad, however, the opportunity he has been given to run Tennis Australia is a testament to how good he is. We respect his decision. This is a significant opportunity and one he has earned.

“On a personal note, you would not meet a more loyal person than Andrew and I’m very fortunate to have had him as a friend and confidant. On behalf of the Commission, I thank Andrew for his contribution and wish him well in the role ahead.”