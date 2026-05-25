Hull KR have been given good news by the Match Review panel after receiving no disciplinary charges.

The Robins head to Wembley looking to defend the Challenge Cup this weekend, and do so after defeating their opponents, Wigan Warriors, in Super League last Thursday.

With disciplinary concerns in mind, Wigan coach Matt Peet made 14 changes to his team and to avoid any risks, while Rovers counterpart Willie Peters named a stronger side, making just three rotations. They won 62-4.

They did pick up two injury concerns from that game with Dean Hadley (hamstring) and Karl Lawton (ribs) now both minor doubts for the final.

But they have no disciplinary repercussions, leaving them in a relatively healthy spot for their trip to the capital.

Wigan also received no charges, Love Rugby League has been told. They will be without Liam Marshall and Bevan French for the Final due to hamstring injuries but are in a good spot beyond that, with Liam Farrell set to overcome a calf issue that has seen him miss the last two games.

The full set of charges across the competition will be detailed later this afternoon, with other clubs expected to received charges following round 12 action.

More to follow.