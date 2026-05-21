Super League is back! The final round of fixtures before the break for the Challenge Cup final sees Round 12 take place – and there are some intriguing ties across the board.

Here’s how we think all seven of them will play out with our predictions..

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

It should have been the game of the round – and it could yet be. But all of a sudden, the dress rehearsal for next weekend’s Challenge Cup final feels distinctly one-sided and straightforward to call.

It will be a question of how many Hull KR win by, not whether they win. Our prediction? We’re guessing that it will be a significant amount as the Robins tune up for the final in some style.

Prediction: Hull KR by 30

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

Onto Friday, and a West Yorkshire derby that again has an element of predictability to it – we think! Jim Lenihan’s first game against Huddersfield is one of the trickiest possible, an away trip to a Leeds side who will be looking to bounce back after the disappointment of last week’s defeat to Wigan.

The Rhinos aren’t quite full strength, with Lachie Miller unavailable. But even without one of their key men, they will have more than enough to win.

Prediction: Leeds Rhinos by 16

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC

Our first slightly more difficult game to call on the weekend comes on Friday night at Leigh. Both teams lost last weekend but the moods around Leigh and Hull are very different. The Black and Whites were beaten at Bradford while Leigh fought valiantly in coming up short to champions Hull KR.

Who wins? The Leopards are improving after a slow start and there’s no sign of that from the Black and Whites.. so we’re going with the hosts.

Prediction: Leigh Leopards by 8

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

There are three games on Saturday, starting with a clash between Castleford and St Helens. The Super League leaders head across the Pennines as heavy favourites – but they’ll face a Tigers side who will be desperate to put in a strong performance at home, having underwhelmed so far this season. It’ll be close, but the Saints will prevail.

Prediction: St Helens by 6

Toulouse v Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield head to France on Saturday looking to avenge their shock defeat to Toulouse on the opening weekend – and we think they will.

Toulouse will be no pushovers at home but Wakefield are legitimate contenders this season, and much improved on the side that were beaten in February. Expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Wakefield Trinity by 10

York Knights v Catalans Dragons

Our shock of the weekend is coming in North Yorkshire! The Knights are much better at home than they are away – and the Dragons seem to be in real mire at the moment. Mark Applegarth’s side are doing it tough with injuries but we’re backing them to claim another scalp in front of their own supporters.

Prediction: York Knights by 2

Warrington Wolves v Bradford Bulls

Round 12 finishes with a meeting between Sam Burgess’ Warrington and his former club, Bradford Bulls.

The Bulls will be buoyant after beating Hull last weekend – but this will be a real step up in terms of the challenge at hand. We’re tipping the Wire to come out on top.

Prediction: Warrington Wolves by 14