Super League and the NRL returns this weekend – with a new-look schedule from Australia arguably the headline.

Sky will now show four games from Australia’s premiere competition each weekend – starting this week as the NRL has its final round of fixtures before the first State of Origin match of 2026.

And with a full round of Super League games before next weekend’s Challenge Cup final, it means there’s plenty of live rugby league for you to watch!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, May 21

10.50am: NRL – Canberra v Dolphins – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R12) – Hull KR v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Channel

The extra NRL game comes to our screens on Thursday this week, with the action starting courtesy of a clash between the Raiders and the Dolphins from Down Under.

Then later in the day Super League Round 12 gets underway with a Challenge Cup dress rehearsal as reigning holders Hull KR take on a heavily-rotated Wigan Warriors. That game is one of Sky’s two main picks for the weekend.

Friday, May 22

8pm: Super League (R12) – Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R12) – Leigh Leopards v Hull FC – Sky One/Sky Sports+ Channel/Action

On Friday there’s no NRL action – but there are two Super League games. Unfortunately, they’re direct clashes and kick off at the same time.

That means you have a choice; the man channel pick is the game between Leigh Leopards and Hull FC. On the red button, it’s an all-West Yorkshire affair between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

Saturday, May 23

8:30am: NRL – St George-Illawarra Dragons v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Action

10:35am: NRL – Manly Sea Eagles v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Action

3pm: Super League (R12) – Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5pm: Super League (R12) – Toulouse v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R12) – York Knights v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend – and it’s a feast of rugby league with five games across 12 hours: and no clashes!

The day starts with a double-header from the NRL, before three matches in Super League later in the day. The first sees Castleford host St Helens at 3pm, with Toulouse’s game against Wakefield in the south of France kicking off almost immediately after.

Then there’s a small break for you to order your Saturday night takeaway before it all starts again – with York Knights hosting Catalans Dragons at 8pm. All three games are on the red button.

Sunday, May 30

7:05am: NRL – North Queensland Cowboys v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports Action

3pm: Super League (R12) – Warrington Wolves v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Sunday finishes with one game apiece from Australia and England. The NRL action concludes with a Sky game as the Cowboys and the Rabbitohs go head to head.

Then Round 12 of Super League draws to a close with another trans-Pennine affair, as Warrington Wolves take on Bradford Bulls at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. That is a red button pick.