York Knights close in on sensational Cameron McInnes transfer

There is increasing confidence within York Knights that they are on the brink of agreeing a sensational deal to sign Cronulla Sharks star Cameron McInnes.

Love Rugby League revealed last week that McInnes had held talks with the Knights about a move to become their headline, marquee signing for the 2027 season.

McInnes had very real interest from elsewhere, particularly in the NRL. Perth Bears had offered the forward a two-year contract but talks over a deal to join the competition’s newest franchise eventually broke down.

There was speculation that Hull FC were looking at the Cronulla forward, but that was quickly shot down by the Black and Whites – who have had no interest in McInnes.

But York’s interest is very real – and accelerating quickly.

Sources from Australia have suggested to Love Rugby League that Cronulla are now expecting McInnes’ eventual departure later this year, and that York now looks as though it could be his club of choice.

That would represent a monumental coup for the Knights, who are looking to take significant strides forward and build a bigger and better squad ahead of what would be their second season in Super League.

Talks are continuing between McInnes and York and have been ongoing for a number of weeks. They are expected to progress further over the coming days, too.

All of which heightens the prospect that the former New South Wales star could agree what would be a landmark deal to become arguably the biggest signing in York’s modern day history. It has been stressed no deal has been signed yet, but there is increasing hope something can be agreed.

McInnes is capable of playing hooker or 13, giving the Knights versatility within their pack. The future of hooking duo Paul McShane, who could retire or continue into 2027 and Hull FC loanee Denive Balmforth remain unclear.

As for York, they are working privately on plans for their 2027 squad – with their immediate focus tying down a number of key players that are part of Mark Applegarth’s squad this season.

They have only been given half the central funding of the other Super League clubs this year after they were one of two ‘extra’ teams added to the competition as a result of the decision to extend to 14 for 2026.

But next year, they will have full funding – whatever that figure looks like dependent on the new TV deal and potential NRL investment – and are hopeful of putting together a strong squad for Applegarth.

And if all goes to plan, McInnes would be the statement, flagship signing.