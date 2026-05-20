“Riley has really kicked on this season and started living up to his potential,” Oldham coach Alan Kilshaw said.

This has caught the attention of Super League clubs and, with an 18-month full-time deal on the table and our current situation, we could not stand in his way.

I have really enjoyed working with Riley and seeing his growth over the last few months, and hopefully he takes this opportunity with both hands.”

Bradford’s halves options

Dean comes into the mix for Bradford to provide competition for some of their existing halves. Star stand-off Jayden Nikorima returned from injury last weekend in the victory over Hull FC – while the likes of Joe Keyes and Rowan Milnes have struggled with their own injury issues in 2026.

The likes of Luke Hooley and Chris Atkin have stepped in at half-back with Haggerty short on genuine frontline options – but he has now landed a big boost with the arrival of Dean.

“I am buzzing to be here, the lads and the coaching staff have been really welcoming, I have enjoyed my first session this morning and hopefully I get selected for the weekend, the coaching staff have been getting the boys prepared so I am just focusing on training well and hopefully getting in the team,” Dean said.

“It’s clear the lads work hard for each other which is obviously a great culture to have that the coaches have drilled into them, so I am really excited to be a part of that.

“I just want to be a sponge and take everything in I can, there’s some NRL experience and a lot of Super League experience so I just want to take as much information in as I can and build on my game.

“The Bulls fans came to Oldham last year and it was probably the best atmosphere we had all year; it was really good to see so hopefully I get to experience that now on the right end of it.”

Bradford coach Haggerty added on the signing of Dean: “It’s really exciting for us, Riley is a good player and is an exciting young pivot. He’s been lighting up the Championship and we’re a bit short in that position with injuries to Joe Keyes and Rowan Milnes, so he adds value in there and he’s certainly an exciting, young prospect.”

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