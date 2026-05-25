Brothers Aaron and Liam Moore will once again take charge of the two Challenge Cup finals – for the second successive year.

Two of Super League’s top officials have been given the honour of officiating the two Wembley finals that will take place this weekend – with the Moore brothers taking up the same roles they did 12 months earlier.

Aaron will take charge of his third successive women’s Challenge Cup final, with Moore the man in the middle as Wigan Warriors take on St Helens in a repeat of last year’s women’s final.

That game kicks off at 11:45am and will see the Warriors aim to go back-to-back against their arch rivals, with Denis Betts’ side looking to underline their position as the leading team in the women’s game in Super League.

And then Aaron’s brother Liam will take charge of his fourth men’s Challenge Cup final, having been given the nod by the Rugby Football League to be in charge of the mouthwatering tie between Wigan and Hull KR.

The Robins are aiming to go back-to-back in the cup final themselves after victory in last year’s showpiece against Warrington Wolves – and Moore will once again be the match official.

It is, as mentioned, Liam’s fourth Challenge Cup final – having previously officiated the 2020, 2021 and 2025 events.

Liam Rush will be the video referee for the women’s final, with Chris Kendall given that job for the men’s event at 3pm.

Should Liam need to drop out of the main event, Jack Smith has been listed as the reserve referee, and he would step up to take charge if needed.

But it looks as though Super League’s top official as it stands will once again be in charge of the biggest game of the season so far, as Willie Peters’ Robins look to make it two successive Wembley wins.

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