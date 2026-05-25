Super League breaks for the Challenge Cup final with the season rapidly approaching the midway point – and it was a mixed weekend on the attendance front in Round 12.

There was just one advertised five-figure crowd, but in reality there was probably another too at Hull KR – who didn’t declare their figure at the time of writing.

But not every crowd looked, and felt, that great. Here’s the full figures from the last few days and how all seven fixtures fared – and how they compare to last season.

Hull KR 62-4 Wigan Warriors: Not given

As is tradition, Hull KR didn’t declare their home attendance for the big win over Wigan Warriors in the game which opened Round 12 this past weekend.

However, the Robins had revealed in the hours leading up to kick-off that it was a home sell-out at Craven Park which means you can safely put the figure around at least 11,000 – with the away support from Wigan to be added on top of that.

Leeds Rhinos 52-0 Huddersfield Giants: 14,132

Leeds were one of a few clubs who posted strong crowds, but not quite as high as their seasonal average over the weekend. Over 14,000 fans were at AMT Headingley to see them sweep aside Huddersfield and go back to the Super League summit.

However, it wasn’t quite as high a number as it has been on recent occasions for the Rhinos.

Leigh Leopards 42-6 Hull FC: 8,260

The theme continued elsewhere on Friday night with Leigh posting a strong number – but not quite as strong as in recent home games. They’ve been averaging around the 8,500 mark so far in 2026 and while they were almost at that figure, it was just below by a few hundred as they hammered Hull FC.

It is worth pointing out, however, that the number is well up on last season’s average of around 7,500 – so things are going the right way for the Leopards.

Castleford Tigers 30-10 St Helens: 7,721

The Tigers’ crowds have been on the rise this year despite some pretty abject home performances – so it was perhaps fitting one of their biggest attendances witnessed their standout performance at Wheldon Road.

They beat their season average with almost 8,000 fans watching Ryan Carr’s side make it back-to-back wins as they dismantled a woeful St Helens on Saturday afternoon.

Toulouse Olympique 18-22 Wakefield Trinity: 3,259

The lowest crowd of the weekend, and perhaps a disappointment, was the fact that not even 3,500 fans watched Toulouse’s loss to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday night.

York Knights 22-36 Catalans Dragons: Not given

The second club who never declare their home attendances, York Knights, were also playing on their own turf this weekend – which means that at the time of writing, we don’t have a figure for their defeat to Catalans Dragons on Saturday night.

Warrington Wolves 26-12 Bradford Bulls: 9,306

Round 12 concluded with a straightforward win for Warrington Wolves – but they were another who posted below their seasonal average against Bradford Bulls.

Just over 9,000 fans were at the Halliwell Jones Stadium to see Sam Burgess’ side go joint-top of Super League in the process.