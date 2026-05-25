It was a busy weekend in Super League – and a bruising one when it comes to injuries, with a number of clubs suffering fresh problems for key stars.

Here’s the latest round-up from around the competition after the latest batch of fixtures, as Super League breaks for the Challenge Cup final this weekend..

Hull KR’s big three worries

There is only one place to start given what is at stake this weekend: Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR. They have injury concerns over three key men going into Wembley – with Dean Hadley arguably the standout worry.

Hadley came off with a hamstring problem in the closing stages of the win against Wigan last weekend – though he did return to shake hands with the Warriors players after the game without any visible strapping. However, Willie Peters admitted Hadley will have to be scanned to check on the severity of the problem.

Karl Lawton also picked up a rib issue which will have to be assessed, while there are also concerns over Jai Whitbread, who appeared to suffer a groin issue.

If Rovers were to lose any of that trio going into the biggest game of the year so far, it would represent a major blow for Peters and his men in their quest to retain the trophy they won last summer.

Warrington also hit with issues

Hull KR were not the only team to have a bruising weekend on the injury front. Warrington Wolves have picked up three more injury problems in the last seven days – with one of them serious.

Prop Luke Yates is gone for the season, with Sam Burgess confirming after the win over Bradford Bulls that Yates has been sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

The Wire were without Sam Stone for that game against the Bulls, after he picked up a hamstring problem which needs assessing.

Fullback Josh Thewlis has a neck issue – but the fact the Wolves don’t play this week means he could be okay for their next Super League game in a fortnight’s time.

Round-up elsewhere

Hull FC have lost Davy Litten for at least the next month. Litten was absent from the team that lost to Leigh Leopards last weekend, with it later emerging he has a knee problem.

St Helens will likely be thankful they have no game this weekend in terms of Noah Stephens’ fitness, after he failed a HIA in the defeat to Castleford Tigers after suffering a heavy head contact. Centre Harry Robertson was also a notable absentee for Paul Rowley’s side too; he has a quad injury.

Bradford Bulls have suffered heavily with injuries throughout 2026 and while Chris Atkin dislocated his finger during the loss at Warrington, he was able to return to the action. The Bulls were without Andy Ackers for that game due to a minor knock – but he is expected to return when they play York in a fortnight’s time.

Crucially, Joe Mellor and Ryan Sutton are also in the mix to return for the Bulls for that game.

Finally, Leigh Leopards suffered a possible blow to young winger AJ Towse, who came off with a hamstring problem during the win against Hull FC.