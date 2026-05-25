Wakefield Trinity are waiting to discover the extent of an injury sustained to new marquee signing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck amid fears he has suffered a dreaded ACL injury.

The Kiwi megastar is heading to Super League next season after signing a bumper contract with Trinity, but there are now concerns that he will face a race against time to be fit for the start of the season if scans today confirm what early medical reports have suggested.

Tuivasa-Sheck suffered the injury while playing for New Zealand Warriors in their win over St George Illawarra Dragons over the weekend, with his knee awkwardly bending inwards.

It is the same knee that RTS has had an ACL reconstruction on previously, having suffered the same injury ten years ago.

If scans confirm the worst, it would be a bitterly disappointing end to his career with the Wahs and in the NRL for Tuivasa-Sheck, but it would also impact the start of his preparations for his spell in Super League.

An ACL injury generally comes with a nine-month rehabilitation period, which would leave him looking at a return date just after the start of the Super League season if all was to go on schedule.

Tuivasa-Sheck is set to headline Super League’s flux of overseas talent heading to the competition next season, with Damian Cook, who has signed for Castleford Tigers, another high-profile recruit.

The 32-year-old has made 242 appearances in the NRL, scoring 77 tries. He is a two-time Dally M fullback of the year winner and a Dally M winger of the year recipient. In 2018 he was Dally M player of the year, and won the Golden Boot a year later. He won the NRL with Sydney Roosters in 2013 and played 20 times for New Zealand.

He also spent two years playing rugby union and played for the All Blacks in the 15-man game, making him a dual-code international.