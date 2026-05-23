Wakefield boss Daryl Powell was disgruntled with a couple of ‘questionable’ calls in Trinity’s 22-18 victory at Toulouse Olympique, including Josh Rourke’s yellow card.

Trinity had trailed 8-0 early on at the Stade Ernest-Wallon before scoring 22 unanswered points, which ultimately proved enough to get over the line.

But a first win in France for eight years did not come easily, needing a last-gasp try-saver from Oli Pratt to clinch victory.

That came after full-back Rourke had been controversially sin-binned, contributing to two quickfire tries from Olly Ashall-Bott and Paul Ulberg to pull the hosts back to within four points of Wakefield on the scoreboard.

‘A questionable sin-binning and a questionable try after that, but we showed a bit of courage there, which is important’

Rourke saw yellow from referee James Vella for a professional foul just after the hour-mark, with the card received following a lengthy video referee review which confirmed there was no need for a penalty try to be awarded.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Trinity head coach Powell referenced the sin-bin and the Ashall-Bott try which followed, which was again given by the video referee having initially been sent up for review by Vella as a ‘no try’.

Powell said: “We made it a little bit harder than it potentially should have been, but we know what Toulouse are about, they’ve got a lot of spirit and they don’t go away.

“A questionable sin-binning and a questionable try after that, but we showed a bit of courage there, which is important.

“The conditions are pretty difficult, I just felt we could’ve been better. The start of both halves, we need to break that down.

“But winning games in France is always difficult, different conditions and a different atmosphere, you have to manage all of that.

“I’m really pleased with the win, obviously we’re going pretty well.”

‘The boys get a bit of a breather next week with a few days off and they’ve earned it after that’

Having avoided Toulouse doing the double on them after their shock victory at Belle Vue in Round 1, Wakefield sit fifth on the Super League ladder with the halfway mark in the season fast approaching.

The competition schedule sees a week break now as the Challenge Cup final is contested between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors, the next two sides Trinity face, with both of those games on home soil.

Powell said: “The boys get a bit of a breather next week with a few days off and they’ve earned it after that.

“They (Wigan and Hull KR) are very difficult games. They’re in the cup final and they’re there for a reason, awesome clubs and teams.

“We’ll pit our wits against them and we’ll have to improve, particularly in our starts (to halves).

“I think that’s four games now where we’ve gone behind and haven’t started great.

“Without making a big issue of it, it’s something we need to fix up a bit.”