Wakefield Trinity ended an eight-year wait for a win in France as they won a hard-fought battle against Toulouse Olympique 22-18 on Saturday evening.

Trinity had lost eight consecutive visits to France, with their last success across the Channel coming in Perpignan against Catalans Dragons back in February 2018.

On that occasion, David Fifita, Reece Lyne and Tom Johnstone scored the tries, with Liam Finn – who is now an assistant coach in Super League with Huddersfield Giants – kicking two all-important goals in a 16-14 triumph.

But since then, prior to Saturday evening’s success in Toulouse, Wakefield’s trips over to France had not borne any fruit.

Six trips on the spin to Catalans had ended in defeat, along with two trips to Toulouse, but the curse is now over!

Wakefield Trinity end long-standing France hoodoo in Toulouse Olympique win

Back in May 2022, Trinity’s first Super League meeting with Olympique over in France brought a 20-14 defeat.

And underlining the struggles overseas, the only league defeat suffered by Daryl Powell’s all-conquering side at Championship level in 2024 came at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, where Toulouse beat them 32-4.

That season, Trinity won the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield before beating Olympique in the Championship Grand Final on home soil, with their promotion then confirmed via the IMG gradings.

Two years on, and eight years on from their last win in France, Powell’s side – who are now challenging at the top end of Super League – ended the hoodoo back at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, but only after an enthralling contest.

Saturday evening’s success began with a tight opening 40 minutes, and Trinity only took a two-point lead into the sheds come the break with the scoreline 10-8 in their favour having come from 8-0 down early on.

A flying start to the second half produced tries from Jazz Tevaga and Seth Nikotemo, which ultimately put the game beyond newly-promoted Toulouse.

But the game sprung back into life just after the hour-mark when Trinity full-back Josh Rourke was sin-binned before Toulouse struck back-to-back tries through Olly Ashall-Bott and Paul Ulberg.

With the scoreboard at 22-18, Benjamin Laguerre then looked set to go in at the corner for the hosts with just three minutes left on the clock, with that a try which would have levelled things up with a kick to come.

Oli Pratt though got across and pulled off a try-saver to push Laguerre into touch, clinching a long-awaited victory across the Channel.

The victory also ensured Toulouse would not do the double on Trinity this term having pulled off a shock victory at Belle Vue during the opening weekend of the campaign.

By claiming the two competition points on offer over in France, Wakefield have also moved back four clear of seventh-placed Leigh Leopards on the Super League ladder.

Olympique meanwhile remain second-bottom having won only three of their first 12 games back in Super League.