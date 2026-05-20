Daryl Powell has refused to rule out a move for Wakefield Trinity to sign former Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu – declining to comment on speculation a move is in the offing.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that Trinity had held talks with the 30-year-old over a sensational switch to Super League. Vunivalu is currently playing rugby union in France with La Rochelle after an impressive career in the NRL with the Storm which also saw him earn international honours with Fiji.

Any move to the DIY Kitchens Stadium would be the latest in a series of headline-grabbing arrivals for 2027. New Zealand Warriors superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is heading for the Trin, as is Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith.

But Powell stopped short of confirming that story on Wednesday morning – though tellingly, he also did not rule it out.

When asked about a move for the winger, Powell smiled: “There’s loads of rumours about – don’t believe everything you read! I’ve got no comment to make on it really. He’s injured at the moment, that’s all I’ll say.”

Star Trinity duo close in on returns

Trinity remain without fullback Max Jowitt and England winger Tom Johnstone for this weekend’s trip to Toulouse on Saturday evening – though they are closing in on a return.

The pair have been sidelined in recent weeks, with Johnstone struggling with an ongoing Achilles problem.

However, the break for the Challenge Cup final could come at an ideal time for the pair – with the game against Hull KR at the start of next month after the Wembley showpiece pencilled in as the return date for both.

Powell said of Johnstone’s imminent return: “I’m hoping so. I said it would probably be the Hull KR game and that’s still the case. That’s when he would be available. I’m looking forward to see him out there.”

The Wakefield coach also confirmed he was hopeful that would be the likely return date for Jowitt – but stressed the form of stand-in Josh Rourke means there is no real urgency to rush Jowitt’s own recovery from injury.

He said of Jowitt: “I reckon he wouldn’t be far off that – but he’s been a slow burner has Max. The tendon injuries can be like that; I would he hopeful he would start training next week and then be available. But Rourkey has done well while Max hasn’t been available.”

Wakefield seek Toulouse revenge

Powell also confirmed that forward Isaiah Vagana was in contention to come back into the mix for Wakefield this weekend when they take on a Toulouse side who defeated them in the opening round of the season.

Powell conceded that the French side were ‘too good’ for them in the opening round of the campaign but stressed that he believes his side are now much improved on where they were in February.

He said: “They’ve retained that spirit and fire within their bellies I think. They were just too good for us, I just don’t think we were ready for the intensity that they played at. That was the reality of it.”