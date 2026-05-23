Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has revealed that over 5,000 Leopards supporters registered their interest in travelling to Las Vegas for their game against Bradford Bulls within just four hours!

The Leopards’ week has been dominated by talk of Sin City, where Adrian Lam will take his squad next February for a Super League clash against Bradford.

Neither the Bulls or Leigh had been frontrunners to represent Super League in Vegas next season, but stuck their hands up to go when both St Helens and Hull FC withdrew.

Lam’s side thumped Hull 42-6 on home soil on Friday night, bringing the curtain down on one of the most exciting weeks in the club’s history in style.

‘What it’ll mean for the town is just immense, it’s a massive investment for the people of Leigh to commit to going out there’

Leigh asked supporters to register their interest in the trip to Vegas on Wednesday evening before packages went on sale just over 24 hours later.

Owner Beaumont made an appearance on Sky Sports ahead of the win over Hull, and revealed that an extraordinary number of fans registered their interest almost immediately.

He said: “What it’ll mean for the town is just immense, it’s a massive investment for the people of Leigh to commit to going out there.

“We’re not a town of wealth, we’re a population of 40-odd thousand people, and 8,000 of them have engaged in this, 20% of our town!

“Over 5,000 people registered their interest inside four hours, it’s a big investment for them.

“They’ll probably sacrifice holidays, they’ll probably sacrifice other rugby league experiences.

“It’s important that we make sure when we do go and they do buy into it, that it’s massive, as big as we can make it from Leigh.”

‘The game is bigger than Derek Beaumont, the game is bigger than Leigh Leopards, Super League is the winner here’

Leigh’s involvement in next year’s Sin City bonanza comes following a u-turn from Beaumont, who previously stated the club would not be involved.

The Leopards owner had a taste of the experience being in Vegas for the 2025 instalment of the NRL-led event, which saw neighbours Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves representing Super League.

Addressing his u-turn, he explained: “The game is bigger than Derek Beaumont, the game is bigger than Leigh Leopards, Super League is the winner here. That’s the important thing.

“There’s been some great clubs that have gone there before us, Warrington, Wigan, Hull KR, Leeds, it’s superb.

“To not have anybody in the mix at this important time when we’re discussing things with Super League and the NRL, it would just be sacrilege not to do it.

“That was the starting driver and when I look back, I’m like, ‘wow, why would I not want to relive that?'”